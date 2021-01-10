#RED-yscover the Philippines this 2021 with AirAsia P1SO Sale

AirAsia is opening 2021 by continuing its commitment to helping the tourism industry recover from the major setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, through the promotion of safe and affordable air travel, – this time with the PISO Sale.

The latest offering will help to stimulate air travel as domestic tourism starts to show positive signs of recovery, in conjunction with various plans of the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine in the near future. This is coupled with the easing of travel restrictions in most parts of the country which is viewed by most Filipinos as a chance to rediscover their travel goals which were sidelined during the height of the pandemic last year.

The adaptation of “travel bubbles” by local government units (LGUs) such as Boracay and Bohol meanwhile, gives further assurance of having strict health and safety protocols in place as travelers can now head back to many of their favorite destinations.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “AirAsia has always been a strong partner of the government in promoting travel and tourism. It’s about time we #RED-yscover the Philippines and support local industries that have been providing a livelihood to millions of Filipinos. Aside from this, it is also part of our mission to understand deeply the needs of our guests, so we can give them the best deals to cater for pent up travel demand. We are optimistic that the PISO Sale along with the health and safety protocols implemented by the LGUs will lead to a revitalized tourism industry in 2021.”

PISO Sale is AirAsia’s regular seasonal campaign which aims to further boost domestic travel. The rock bottom fares are also expected to entice more travelers.

PISO base fare to selected domestic destinations is available through airasia.com from January 11 to 17, 2021.

Guests can choose to travel from Manila, Clark and Cebu to exciting beach and eco-tourism destinations such as Bohol, Caticlan (Boracay) and Puerto Princesa starting January 11 to March 26, 2021.

Also, guests can enjoy from as much as 60% off on other travel deals when they visit airasia.com.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

