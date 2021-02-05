Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved ones with Regine Velasquez-Alcasid in the “Freedom” digital concert

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid is ready to take her Filipino fans worldwide to a rare date night experience in the upcoming “Freedom: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert,” which is set to deliver a melodic spectacle featuring her rendition of a new repertoire on February 14 (Sunday).

A lot of the songs for this concert are not within my comfort zone. I wanted to surprise and satisfy my audience and hopefully will be able to do that in the ‘Freedom’ concert,” Regine said.

The Valentine’s Day concert will be streaming simultaneously on digital platforms ktx.ph, iWanttFC, and TFC IPTV.

According to the Kapamilya artist, it will have a full concert setup with a live band and backup singers and dancers. She also teased about a special guest surprising concert-viewers.

The concert’s title, “Freedom,” has a lot of meaning for the Songbird. “Because of the pandemic that happened, it’s like we all want to be free. Personally, I wanted to do something else and be given that freedom of singing whatever I want,” she shared.

“Freedom” is produced by ABS-CBN Events, IME, and PLDT and will be directed by Paolo Valenciano with musical direction from Raul Mitra.

VIP tickets to the concert have been sold out within 12 hours upon ticket release but general admission tix are available at Php 1,200 (24.99 USD) on ktx.ph and will soon be available on iWantTFC.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved ones with Regine in the “Freedom” digital concert, streaming on ktx.ph, TFC IPTV, and iWant TFC on February 14 (Sunday) at 8pm (Manila time).

