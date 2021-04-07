Rei Tan welcomes Ruru Madrid to Beautéderm

BEAUTéDERM Corporation opens the summer season with a sizzling hot new addition to its fabulous roster of A-list celebrity brand ambassador as the company officially welcomes Kapuso hunk actor Ruru Madrid to the family.

“Ruru is a very welcome addition to the Beautéderm family,” says Beautéderm President and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan. “Ruru is one of GMA-7’s premiere leading men and he is an extremely gifted actor. He also has a very strong and potent online reach which is perfect for Beautéderm. What amazed me about him more is his professionalism and kindness. Working with him is such a breeze and a complete joy. Surely, this is the start of a wonderful partnership.”

Ruru has been in the business for almost a decade now and he has starred in a string of top-rating series on GMA-7, the most recent of which is The Gift where he breathed life to the character of Eloy. Currently, Ruru is gearing up for the lead role of the upcoming GMA-7 primetime series Lolong – an action-fantasy which is predicted to be the biggest project of the network to date. On Lolong, Ruru will star opposite Shaira Diaz and Arrab San Agustin. He is also one of the hosts of All Out Sunday (AOS) and favorite member of the Sunday afternoon variety show’s OG Group.

“It’s such a privilege and an honor to finally be a part of the Beautéderm family,” says Ruru. “I am grateful to Ms. Rei Tan for trusting me to be one of her brand ambassadors and I cannot wait for all the exciting things that we will do together.”

Ruru’s personal Beautéderm favorites are the grooming essentials from the brand’s Spruce & Dash collection namely: Beau Charcoal Soap, Lad Hair Pomade, Hugh Shaving Cream, Charcoal Charmer Face Mask, and Brawn Anti-perspirant White Spray – amazing products that are part of the young actor’s daily regimen.

“Beautéderm’s Spruce & Dash collection is perfect for my very active lifestyle,” says Ruru. “I’m always on-the-go and I’m always busy at work so I have to make sure that I look and feel my best every time I face other people. The entire Spruce & Dash collection gives me that extra boost of confidence that I need especially when I am having a long day. I start my day with a refreshing shower with Beau Charcoal Soap, a clean shave with Hugh Shaving Cream, a sprits of Brawn for long-lasting freshness, and I cap-off my grooming by styling my hair with Lad. I reward myself with a hot bath at the end of the day with Beau and Charcoal Charmer to remove excess dirt from my face.”

Truly, the partnership between Beautéderm and Ruru is the perfect combination this summer and any other season – both are fresh, hot, and utterly delightful.