Reinvent and Go This 2021 with Globe Virtual Hangouts

Globe Virtual Hangouts is back for another year of digital experiences and events and this time, things will be even bigger and more exciting! In 2020, Virtual Hangouts brought everyone #OLTogetherNow through online music festivals and concerts, a youth summit, Kfan meets, and an eSports tournament among others.

So, what can everyone expect from Virtual Hangouts this 2021?

In a virtual 360-degree view launch event enjoyed by guests through their VR goggles last February 18, Globe gave a sneak peek on the reinventions that they’ll bring to GoJAM, GoCAMPUS, GoKOREAN, and GoESPORTS this year. Hosted by Martin Javier, the event also featured exciting games and freebies for media attendees as well as a moving performance from one of the country’s rising talents, Alex Bruce.

GoJAM

Continuing the success of last year’s GoJAM LIVE, Virtual Hangouts has partnered with Karpos Live to bring a concert series featuring local and international acts such as Paradise Rising’s Jason Dhakal, Claudia Baretto, Leanne and Naara, and more. Paradise Rising is a music collective born out of the partnership between Globe and 88rising that aims to bring Asian artists to the forefront through music.

GoJAM also brought the Wanderland Music Festival 2020 and the Double Happiness: Winter Wonder Festival virtually to music lovers last year, so you should keep an eye out for more events like these in the future.

Reinvented musical experiences are also underway for you and your barkada as GoJAM brings new immersive experiences including virtual 360 concerts and choose your own adventure-style interviews.

GoCAMPUS

More youth and school-oriented events await Gen Zs with a leveled-up GoCAMPUS as it brings another virtual youth summit, Future Reinvented, to more schools across the country. Students will also be challenged as they put theory into practice through a 5G Hackathon where teams make real-life applications of 5G technology.

With these events, GoCAMPUS is looking forward to reinventing school and learning experiences for students and empowering them to eventually bring to life real-world applications of 5G technology in society, industries, and smart cities.

GoKOREAN

2021 is turning out to be one exciting year for Kfans in the country starting off with the partnership between Globe and Kpop sensation BLACKPINK and the recently concluded THE SHOW virtual concert. The reinvention of K-experiences is just beginning as Virtual Hangouts presents the upcoming Kmmunity Fest, where fans get to meet other K-pop fans and celebrate anything and everything Korean! This can be enjoyed on new platforms such as SHOOR, Upstream, as well as Vlive and VLive+.

With GoKOREAN, KFans can also participate in more interactive activities, like the design-your-own cup sleeves event as a way of celebrating the birthdays of BLACKPINK members, to fully immerse in the Korean culture that they love and show their support to their idols.To be updated on these events, join Globe Kmmunity PH, an exclusive Facebook group where fans can mingle and share their love about all things K-Culture.

GoESPORTS

By staging the VH UltiCup last year and opening it to both professional and amateur gamers, Virtual Hangouts made competitive eSports accessible to more people and gave homegrown talents the opportunity to represent the country at the SuperGamerFest 2020.

This is part of Globe’s ongoing efforts to improve the Philippine eSports scene by developing and discovering new eSports athletes through programs designed to train newbies into pros.

With its recent partnership with Riot Games Southeast Asia, Globe is opening new possibilities to local gamers and enthusiasts by giving them access to the latest games out there like League of Legends: Wildrift and most especially, to more major eSports tournaments that you might see very soon on GoESPORTS.

“Virtual Hangouts truly presented us with an opportunity last year, an opportunity best suited for our digital-first generation. Through this year’s initial line-up of events and experiences, we will continue to reinvent to keep them inspired and action-fueled towards their goals and purpose and enable them to continue to experience every day the best way possible,” said Kaisie Del Carmen-San Pablo, Brand Head of Globe Prepaid. “This is just the start. Globe Prepaid is very excited to open up the new set of reinvented, close to real life Virtual Hangouts line-up for you.”

You can be part of these upcoming events on Virtual Hangouts simply through the GlobeOne app. On the app, just click on the Virtual Hangouts tab to view the events and join. You can also tap the heart icon to save the event or share it to your friend.

