#Reinvent Wellness with Globe At Home FB Live event on February 27, Saturday 10AM

0 comment

On February 27, enjoy a fun fitness weekend featuring your celebrities at Reinvent Wellness @ Home: A Virtual Fitfest for All!

Hop on the Globe At Home Facebook page starting at 10:00 AM for a day full of exciting and insightful activities that highlight the importance of holistic wellness, which takes into account the overall health of the body, mind, and spirit.

Happening on the same day at 4:00 pm, join Coach Kyla Cho from Electric Studio, the country’s first indoor cycling boutique, as she leads an exclusive spinning class—BLACKPINK-style! Make sure to visit the official event page at glbe.co/WellnessAtHome and click Going for more details!

That’s not all! Globe At Home subscribers can also join the Electric Studio raffle promo where one lucky winner will take home their very own indoor cycling bike plus three months UNLI class access to Electric Studio! 250 subscribers will also win a 7-day UNLI pass to classes to kick start their fitness journey. To join, just register through the Globe At Home app. Promo ends on February 24 and the winner will be announced on February 27 during the Facebook live event!

Being part of exclusive events like this is one of the many perks and rewards of being a Globe At Home subscriber on top of a fast and reliable internet connection. If you wish to know more about Globe At Home’s offerings, go to shop.globe.com.ph for more details!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

OPPO supports PH Esports through major sponsorship of Mobile Legends Professional League and the 2021 League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series

Team Orange 0 comments
Global smart device brand OPPO officially enters the local esports industry through the biggest mobile gaming tournaments in the country, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League and the PH leg…

Shopee Launches #TatakPinoy Virtual Trade Fair to Support Filipino Businesses

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, launches #TatakPinoy, a virtual trade fair geared towards supporting homegrown Filipino brands and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Shopee…

Top supermarkets offer big rewards when you pay with PayMaya QR

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
Grocery shopping this February is more rewarding when you go cashless as PayMaya teams up with the biggest supermarkets in the country to give you a safer and more convenient…

MNL48 to reveal Top 16 and Center Girl on ‘It’s Showtime’ this February 20

Team Orange 0 comments Music
The excitement continues to escalate for MNL48 fans as the hit Pinoy all-girl group’s top 16 and Center Girl will finally be announced this Saturday, live (February 20) on “It’s…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone