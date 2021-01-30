Catch the reinvented concert experience with Globe: YG PALM STAGE – 2021 BLACKPINK: THE SHOW

One day to go for the much anticipated and biggest digital concert of Korea’s most sought-after girl group BLACKPINK. And you can experience this with Globe’s world-class connectivity in the comfort of your home.

Globe partnered with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa of BLACKPINK to send a strong message of reinvention – transforming oneself through powerful self-expression aided by digital technology with an attitude for resilience amidst modern-day challenges.

During a livestream event last January 22, Globe gave away 1,000 The Show tickets to Pinoy BLINKs when they held a promo allowing fans to get membership access to the concert during a livestream event last Friday.

The group’s official YouTube Channel shared steps on how to purchase, access and watch their performance on PC, Android, or iOs devices wherever BLINKs are in every corner of the world.

BLACKPINK’s The Show first ever livestream concert is happening on January 31, 2021, 2:00 pm (KST). Follow Globe’s official page and the Kmmunity PH page on Facebook, or visit BLACKPINK’s official YouTube Channel for more information about the concert and how to get membership access.

Catch the reinvented concert experience: YG PALM STAGE – 2021 BLACKPINK: THE SHOW, an upcoming global livestream concert of top K-Pop group BLACKPINK on January 31, 2021, 2:00 pm (KST).

