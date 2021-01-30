Catch the reinvented concert experience with Globe: YG PALM STAGE – 2021 BLACKPINK: THE SHOW

0 comment

One day to go for the much anticipated and biggest digital concert of Korea’s most sought-after girl group BLACKPINK. And you can experience this with Globe’s world-class connectivity in the comfort of your home.

Globe partnered with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa of BLACKPINK to send a strong message of reinvention – transforming oneself through powerful self-expression aided by digital technology with an attitude for resilience amidst modern-day challenges.

During a livestream event last January 22, Globe gave away 1,000 The Show tickets to Pinoy BLINKs when they held a promo allowing fans to get membership access to the concert during a livestream event last Friday.

The group’s official YouTube Channel shared steps on how to purchase, access and watch their performance on PC, Android, or iOs devices wherever BLINKs are in every corner of the world.

BLACKPINK’s The Show first ever livestream concert is happening on January 31, 2021, 2:00 pm (KST). Follow Globe’s official page and the Kmmunity PH page on Facebook, or visit BLACKPINK’s official YouTube Channel for more information about the concert and how to get membership access.

Catch the reinvented concert experience: YG PALM STAGE – 2021 BLACKPINK: THE SHOW, an upcoming global livestream concert of top K-Pop group BLACKPINK on January 31, 2021, 2:00 pm (KST).

Jeman Villanueva

Add me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/jeman1978 Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/jemanorange (@jemanorange)

Related Posts

Love is in the Fare with AirAsia’s Buy 1, Take 1 Valentine’s day treat

Team Orange 0 comments
Gone are the days when Valentine’s day was only celebrated by couples. Love month is now enjoyed in various ways, with different kinds and colors. For AirAsia, love is in…

HBO MAX film “Unpregnant” premieres February 6 exclusively on HBO GO and HBO

Team Orange 0 comments Books
HBO Max and WarnerMax’s original feature film, Unpregnant, adapted from the young adult HarperCollins novel of the same name, will premiere in Asia for the first time on 6 February…

These inspiring individuals share how they fueled their passions and found success

Team Orange 0 comments Personality
People often talk about pursuing their passions, but how does this really work? We asked these six individuals from different walks of life to share what fuels their souls, and…

You Can Win Over ₱2M Worth of Prizes during Shopee’s 2.2 Shopee Milyonaryo TV Special

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, announces its 2.2 Shopee Milyonaryo TV Special on GMA’s Tutok to Win this February 2, 5:30-6:30 PM. Viewers can look…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone