Instant Reloading of Autosweep and Easytrip Toll RFIDs is Now Available via PSBank Mobile!

PSBank made the instant and hassle-free reloading of Autosweep and Easytrip Toll RFIDs available via the PSBank Mobile App.

With the PSBank Mobile Toll RFID reload facility, PSBank customers will now be able to save time and breeze through tolls as with just a few taps, their Autosweep or Easytrip account will be reloaded immediately.

A fee of PhP10 will be deducted from the customer’s PSBank account when they make an Autosweep reload. For Easytrip reloads, the fee will be deducted from their Easytrip account.

Reloading Autosweep and Easytrip Toll RFIDs via PSBank Mobile is simple and easy. Here’s how:

For more information on Toll RFIDs Reload via PSBank Mobile, visit www.psbank.com.ph