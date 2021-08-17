Reno6 Z 5G Now Officially Available in PH, Retails at PHP19,999

The AI Portrait Expert is finally here! Capture #EveryEmotionInPortrait with OPPO’s newest Reno6 Z 5G, now available in the Philippines starting August 14. Following the recent implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine, OPPO’s latest offering will be available at selected OPPO Brand Stores as well as OPPO’s online store, partner dealers and exclusive e-commerce partners Lazada and Shopee. OPPO Reno6 Z 5G is priced at P19,999 and comes in two stunning colors Stellar Black and Aurora.

More Ways To Get Your Own Reno6 Z 5G

OPPO also partners with Globe Telecom and Smart Communications for exclusive postpaid plan offerings.

Powered by Globe 5G network, OPPO Reno6 Z 5G is available exclusively via the Globe Online Shop at GPlan 1499 with a PHP2,400 cash out and comes with a free Game Grip. Subscribers can enjoy 10GB of data, Unli All-Net Texts and Unli All-Net Calls.

With Smart Communications Signature Postpaid Plans, OPPO Reno6 Z 5G will soon be available with Smart Signature Plan M for only 1499/mo with minimal cashout. The Smart Signature Plan M is specially designed with considerable data of 10 GB powered by Smart’s fastest 5G network so users can make the most of 5G’s superfast speeds, ultra-low latency, and higher efficiency. The plans also come with Unlimited Calls and Texts to All Networks, and 100 minutes of calls to any PLDT landline number. Safe and hassle-free virtual appointment Smart Signature Plan with OPPO Reno6 Z 5G will be available to new subscribers as well as existing postpaid customers looking to add new lines or renew their plan.

Customers may sign up for Signature Plan with OPPO Reno6 Z 5G through hassle-free applications at Smart Stores nationwide. Customers may also opt to book for a virtual appointment with the nearest Smart Store via stay.smart/open. Signature Plan Lite will also soon be available via the Smart Online Store.

Those who will be purchasing on Lazada and Shopee can get a free set of G25 Sports Earphones and an additional Q11 Smart Watch when you purchase on August 14 and on August 28.

It is also available via Home Credit with 0% interest. OPPO Reno6 Z 5G is available under 6-month, 9-month, 12-month, 15-month, or 18-month installment plans. You may also purchase the latest handsets via major credit card bank partners for 0% interest for up to 12 months.

Unleash Your Emotions with the AI Expert

OPPO Reno6 Z 5G features an AI Triple Camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera, as well as a 32MP front camera that are perfect for capturing stunning, natural and clear portraits.

Reno6 Z 5G introduces the Bokeh Flare Portrait, which creates dream-like portraits with bokeh light effects similar to professional cameras. It also features the all-new Focus Tracking for enhanced video auto-focusing, and AI Palette for ultra steady video and well ultra-clear 108MP images with one click.

It is also equipped with Portrait Beautification which can remove unwanted blemishes while retaining natural features in photo and video formats, as well as the Dual-View Video which allows you to use both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, producing two perspectives within the same frame in videos.

Complementing its superior camera features, OPPO designed Reno6 Z 5G with a 4310mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 which can be charged up to 100% in just 52 minutes. To deliver a speedy 5G experience, Reno6 Z 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 800U and is equipped with an expandable 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

OPPO Reno6 series was launched last August 6, 2020 headlined by two of the biggest celebrities in the country, Nadine Lustre and James Reid. The latest Reno series offering comes in two variants: OPPO Reno6 Z 5G and OPPO Reno6 5G.

To know more about OPPO Reno6 series, visit the OPPO Flagship Store at Lazada and Shopee, the OPPO Philippines’ official website at www.oppo.com.ph/ or its official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines.