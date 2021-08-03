Reveries are weatherproof at Tagaytay Highlands

The scorching hot summer has passed and in its wake come the rainy days and constant drizzling of the monsoon season. However, no matter the weather or the season, Tagaytay Highlands continues to indulge residents and their guests with its enjoyable indoor fun and outdoor vibe—rain or shine, weather or not.

Indeed, the premier mountain resort complex rolls out wonderful opportunities for families to bond even when cocooned in the warmth and safety of their alternative primary homes.

At Horizon Terraces, Tagaytay Highlands’ latest vertical development at the Midlands, there’s a whole bunch of dopamine-boosting activities that residents can enjoy within its flexible living spaces. Spacious units at the low-rise Garden Villas and Suites provide room for creative recreation, fun board games, wholesome storytelling, pleasant tea parties, and even good, old-fashioned hide-and-seek. Opportunities are endless in this integrated development of townhouses and condominium units set amid breathtaking nature views.

With a hectare of lush landscape dedicated to its Central Garden, Horizon Terraces spurs its residents to sneak out of their homes when it’s drizzling or take a leisurely walk after a refreshing downpour. Designed with over 70% of the land area dedicated to open space, the Central Garden provides spaces for convergence amidst tranquil hues and a myriad of leisurely pursuits. Moreover, there’s nothing quite as magical as seeing Taal Lake shrouded in mist—and viewing majestic mountains while breathing in the nippy air.

Exploring one’s environs after a cloudburst doubles as an adventure. Future residents of Garden Lot homes at The Grove at Plantation Hills may imagine the surrounding nature coming to life where the foliage pops out with more vibrant greens and prettier hues. Keeping oneself warm in dry clothing, take a brisk wet weather walk as an invigorating exercise and develop physical agility and motor skills while trekking on wet trails and pathways. Calm your mind and treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind sensory experience.

The Grove at Plantation Hills is a leisure residential and farming concept-in-one that brings the joy of eco-farming right at one’s backyard. A modern farm home crafted by nature that abounds with thoughtfully designed amenities, The Grove features modern living topped with the aesthetics of leisure farming ideal for families who desire a sustainable lifestyle.

All these fun activities can crank up one’s appetite for delicious hot meals, and Tagaytay Highlands’ famous F&B outlets will not disappoint.

In the mood for classic Filipino dishes? Wind down your rainy day exploits at Concha’s Garden Café. Situated at the Highlands Golfers Lounge and Midlands Golfers Lounge, the café serves beloved Filipino heirloom comfort food such as its best-selling Laoya, a meaty dish similar to beef nilaga. Its hot, flavorful broth and crisp veggies are best for the chilly monsoon. (Concha’s Garden Café [Highlands]: For take-out and dine in. Contact no.: 0915-0466367; Concha’s Garden Café [Midlands]: For take-out and dine in. Contact no.: 0906-8943381)

For an authentic taste of imperial heaven, Filipino foodies need only to stride into Highlands China Palace for extraordinarily palatable dim sum that come steamed or fried. Time-honored favorites are Siomai, Steamed Prawn Dumpling, Steamed Spinach Dumpling, Sesame Balls, Spicy Chicken Feet, Shrimp Century Egg Roll, and so much more. One’s Highlands China Palace experience is made more superb by indulging in one of its more irresistible fares, Peking Duck, pre-orders for which must be done at least five days prior to the pickup date. (For take-out, delivery and dine in. Contact no.: 0917-8009656)

More food delivery or take-out options are available for residents who may wish to check out other food and beverage outlets like the Highlands Golfers Lounge, the Midlands Golfers Lounge, and Gourmet Avenue.

Each property purchase at Tagaytay Highlands gives residents exclusive access to world-class facilities and amenities such as challenging golf courses, cable car rides, and indoor sports facilities all within reach.

Tagaytay Highlands’ facilities and personnel ensure strict adherence to sanitation procedures and safety protocols including disinfection, hand sanitation, wearing of face mask and face shield, and social distancing.

The complex’s Property Management also consistently complies with health and safety precautionary measures and delivers quick crisis response during adverse natural and high-risk events.

In recognition of its steadfast commitment to continuously provide safe and secure facilities for its members, residents, and their guests, Tagaytay Highlands has recently been awarded the Safety Seal of the City Government of Tagaytay.