Dare to Leap with the new realme 8

Now that our economy is stabilizing gradually from the big blow of the pandemic, it is undeniable that owning smartphones are still very much a necessity. This month of May, we are being introduced to the latest addition of the realme lineup, specifically, the Realme 8.

At times like this, many market players are using their features to stand out but realme actually focuses on the needs of the users particularly in user experience and its reasonable price. In realme 8, one can see that realme actually gives importance to what is essential in a smartphone.

A noticeable feature on the realme, aside from the smooth experience of the user interface from animations and movements, is its 6.4” FHD (1080 x 2400) Inifinite Super AMOLED display with up to 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate. Whether the user is a gamer, professional or social media user, one can truly feel the smoothness. Adding on to its features is the Sunlight mode feature where you can see the screen clearly even under sunlight. It also has display fingerprint scanner which is incredibly fast and accurate which makes waking up and unlocking a delightful experience.

Powering the realme 8 is the 8GB or RAM, equipped with MediaTek Helio G95 processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. This means that it can run multiple applications without worrying about delay in-between actions. It can also give a smooth gaming experience in high-performance mode, lag-free in game like Mobile Legends – Bang Bang, PUBG, LoL and Wildrift. With realme 8, one has the chance to maximize the gaming experience.

Now, what’s the use of having powerful innards if it cannot be backed up by a reliable battery? In realme 8, the battery is 4,500mah of battery that reaches 88% in 30 minutes charge time with 50W charging capability from an entirely empty battery. If fully charged, it has approximately 35 hours of talktime, 16hrs and 45min of browsing or 21hrs and 30mins of video playback.

The main highlight in terms of my experience with this smartphone besides the reliable innards for smooth experience whether in gaming or work, is actually the camera. This is definitely a major upgrade to last year’s model of realme. In our culture, most Filipinos love taking selfies and in realme 8, the clearness and variety of the pictures can be seen. It simply produces detailed photos with excellent contrast and lively true-to-life colors with its rear quad camera; 108MP main camera, f/1.9 PDAF + 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.3, 2MP macro, f/2.4 + 2MP B&W f/2.4. Capturing photos will be so much fun of an experience.

As cherry on top, the realme 8 has an internal storage of 128gb which is also expandable. The storage is exactly what is needed for applications and games and pictures and videos you wish to keep for a long time without worrying about running out of memory.

All these features are packed in a 160.6 x 73.9 x 7.99mm body frame which weighs only 179 grams. Bold and flashy look with metallic gradient finish that is made of plastic and the ‘Dare to leap’ logo. It is available in 2 colors – Cyber Silver and Cyber Black.

The “Dare to leap” logo uses a special fluorescent material that absorbs light and emits a magical glow around the camera in low-light (shining at night). It serves as a symbol or our youth’s trendy and fierce personality.

Overall, the realme 8 is a mid-range phone with an easy to handle body, nice AMOLED display, excellent battery life and smooth user experience and excellent photo and videos.

Is this something you are looking for in a smartphone? Then, we Dare you to Leap.