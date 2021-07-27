Revolutionary digital transformation to increase PH global competitiveness – PLDT Enterprise

Partnerships and openness to technology are key factors in igniting revolutionary digital transformations and increasing the Philippines’ global competitiveness, according to PLDT Enterprise.

In its recently concluded TechTalk ON-AIR titled The Revolution, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups Jovy Hernandez emphasized that the key success factor for digital transformation is how organizations are willing to exhaust available technology to augment how they do things.

“It’s just a matter of political will and making that strong leadership decision. Now is the right time to do it. There are challenges ahead but if we put our collective thoughts together, working with both public and private organizations, it’s pretty much doable,” he stressed.

Hernandez underscored that technology applications can revolutionize industries such as banking, education, business and even the agriculture sector by helping farmers increase production and harvest better yields.

He further added that as PLDT sees the immense potential of technology in changing the whole country, the company will continue its role as an enabler for every Filipino’s dream of better lives “where children can have access to quality education, and where entrepreneurs and enterprises can ably compete and participate in the global arena.”

“It’s obvious to us that the Filipino has the talent; we have the intelligence and the skill to compete head-on and be at par with other global players. It’s just really getting together both public and private organizations together and making it happen. And our role is to help and enable,” said Hernandez.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla, who was also present in the event, reiterated the importance of innovation as they have been working closely with partners to accelerate the delivery of connectivity services in their province.

The Cavite local government recently unveiled its partnership with PLDT and Smart for the rollout of a massive fiber network which will lay the foundation for the province’s plan to becoming a ‘Smart City.’

“Innovation doesn’t come from people like me or people in universities. Innovation comes from little, combined ideas which can be sparked through their accessibility to the wi-fi network. We are far away from that but we are on the way,” the Cavite governor added.

Remulla also said that Cavite is now on its third revolution or the connectivity revolution where they are creating a space to help the Cavitenos rise and ensure that they are always in the revolutionary sphere.

“What we are doing is a template for the entire country and what to do next,” Remulla added.

PLDT Enterprise’s Tech Talk ON AIR: The Revolution highlighted how organizations can stay ahead and future proof their business operations using revolutionary information and communications technology (ICT) solutions.