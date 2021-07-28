Reward Yourself at Shopee’s End-of-Month Sale: ShopeePay Petsa de Panalo!

Make the most out of your suweldo this month with the ShopeePay Petsa de Panalo Sale happening today until July 30, 2021!

ShopeePay, an integrated mobile wallet, offers a variety of digital services and cost-saving deals that enables Filipinos to seamlessly embrace the cashless lifestyle. Users can buy load & data from major telco networks, pay bills to over 40 billers, and pay with ShopeePay at any of its partner merchants. In addition, Filipinos can also enjoy exciting promos such as ₱1 deals, 90% off on their favorite products, and ₱999 deals on fashion, beauty, personal care, lifestyle, electronics, and baby products during the sale.

Here are exciting things users can look forward to this coming Petsa de Panalo Sale:

Bills Cashback: Earn coins when paying for bills with ShopeePay.* New digital users can enjoy 50% bills cashback (capped at 180 coins), while all users can get 20% bills cashback (capped at 80 coins).

Exclusive ₱1 Deals: Users can add to cart Deals Near Me e-vouchers to redeem a variety of deals for only ₱1 — these include discounts for Puregold, Potato Corner, McDonald’s, Jollibee, Seaoil, and more!

Mobile Load Discounts and Flash Deals: Users can also enjoy exclusive digital bundles such as ₱5 load for ₱1 and ₱10 data for ₱1.

Top up and Win ₱20,000: Users who top up at least ₱300 get the chance to win ₱20,000 cash prize!

Exclusive Discounts: Shopee offers users the best promos from 90% off on select items to ₱999 deals on various categories such as Health, Beauty, and Electronics.

Beauty – Sace Lady Makeup Beauty Set

Health – Portable Nebulizer

Electronics – MXQ Ultra HD TV Box

Personal Care – Mini Air Purifier Necklace

Electronics – HP 2TB Flash Drive

To check out more deals from ShopeePay Petsa de Panalo Sale, visit https://shopee.ph/m/petsa-de-panalo-sale.