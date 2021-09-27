ROTD: Ride of the Day is the new OOTD in the new normal

Remember all of these? You are all dressed up with your best-looking suit for a special date; you took a picture and posted #OOTD. You packed your beach outfits for that much-awaited vacation leave, took a picture, and posted #OOTD.

You are ready on your first day at work, so you wore your uniform, took a picture, and posted #OOTD.

But that was life before the pandemic. Now that going out is meant for commute for work, business rides, and other essential trips, your #OOTDs are now shifted to stylish #ROTD or Ride Of The Day.

Ready for your #ROTD? Here are the motorcycles that will make you look and feel stylish ride on the road.

Style and functionality combined

Now that you are excited to get your two-wheel dream ride and your eyes are already fixed in a sleek color and design, it is co-essential to check on the safety features of your future bike. Fortunately, brands like Honda Philippines, Inc. (HPI), the No.1 motorcycle manufacturer in the country, produces safe, reliable, and stylish motorcycles.

For one, the AirBlade150 is equipped with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and other advanced features for the price of PhP109,000, making it undoubtedly safe and stylish ride for young riders and everyday commuters.

This bike features a front-wheel ABS that prevents wheels from locking up and avoids accidents, along with a smart key with added protection from theft. It also has a powerful 150cc SOHC liquid-cooled PGM-Fi eSP engine, and a fuel efficiency of 47km/L.

Its other features include a slim body design, a 22.7L U-Box for storage with power outlet and LED Lamp, and a digital meter panel. It comes in Matte Galaxy Black, Candy Caribbean Blue Sea, and Candy Ross Red color variants.

Sporty look for the sportier riders

Sporty riders, get your grips on Honda’s ‘speed aggressor’ Supra GTR150. Whether you will go out for work or have errands, this sport-oriented underbone is more than its racetrack-ready physique. This two-wheeler gives you a hype performance when riding on highways with its 6-Speed DOHC 4-Valve Liquid-Cooled Engine, excellent handling, and better fuel efficiency of 42 km/L.

It is equipped with a dual-layer LED headlight, easy-to-read digital meter panel, wider tubeless tires, bigger disc brakes, and taillight with separated signal lights on your rear so you can be more visible even at late-night rides.

The Supra GTR150 comes in two (2) colors, the Valiant Red and Black, with a suggested retail price of Php102,900.

Riding experience to the next level

If you’re looking for a ride that is sure to make heads turn, then The All-New PCX160 is right for you. The sophisticated look of this maxi-scooter is powered with 4-Stroke, 157cc, 4-Valve, Liquid-Cooled, Single Overhead Cam (SOHC), Enhanced Smart Power+ (ESP+) engine, providing a powerful combination of power and performance with an [email protected] 8,500rpm and a highly efficient 45.1 Km/L fuel consumption.

When you thought it could not get any better? This knightly two-wheeler boasts its new body design with sharper edges, elegant LED headlight design, new slimmer X-shaped taillight design, 30L storage capacity, wider tires, and modernistic muffler design. All these features give you a princely vibe on your morning ride or weekend getaway.

There is also an ABS variant of this motorcycle for an added safety feature and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), an engine torque control system to keep the motor speed stable.

The All-New PCX160 ABS variant comes in two premium colors, the Asteroid Black Metallic and the Pearl Fadeless White, and has a suggested retail price of PhP133,900. Meanwhile, CBS variant comes in two premium colors, Matte Dim Gray Metallic and the Pearl Fadeless White, with a suggested retail price of PhP115,900.

So, if you want a stylish two-wheeler to match your fashion sense or complement your fashionable lifestyle, know that Honda motorcycles will definitely have a model for your kind of #ROTD.