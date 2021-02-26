Riding the K-Wave, Netflix Spotlights Films and Series “Made in Korea” and “Watched by the World”

Bringing together talent and filmmakers from across Korea, Netflix hosted “See What’s Next: Korea” to spotlight their upcoming slate of films, series, and stand-up comedy special.

As part of the day, Netflix VP of content Minyoung Kim announced that as of the end of 2020, Netflix had 3.8 million paid memberships in Korea. Highlighting their continued investment in the Korean creative community, Kim shared that in 2021, the team will spend nearly 500 million USD on Korean films and series.

Netflix also announced two new original Korean films, Moral Sense and Carter.

Here is a blog post from VP of content Minyoung Kim about Netflix Korea in her own words.

Event Highlights:

Opening keynote from Netflix’s Vice President of Content, Minyoung Kim about Netflix’s journey to date in Korea.

Fireside chat between writer Kim Eun-hee (Kingdom, Kingdom: Ashin of the North) and Yoon Shin-ae (Extracurricular, Glitch) around telling stories made in Korea and watched by the world on Netflix.

Conversation on Netflix growing slate of Korean films from Time to Hunt and #Alive to Space Sweepers and Night in Paradise with Netflix executives Don Kang and Vince Bae. Jung Byung-gil, director of the upcoming film Carter, and Park Hyun-jin the director of the upcoming film Moral Sense also joined to share their excitement about the new Netflix Films.

Panel conversation with original series creators about the next wave of K-dramas: Writer Kim Eun-hee & Director Kim Seong-hun (Kingdom: Ashin of the North) Director Yeon Sang-ho and stars Yoo Ah-in, Park Jung-min, Kim Hyun-joo, Won Jin-ah and Yang Ik-june (Hellbound) Director Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo (Squid Game) Executive producer Jung Woo-sung, Writer Park Eun-kyo, and stars Bae Doo-na, Lee Joon (The Silent Sea)



New Project Announcements:

Moral Sense follows a seemingly clean cut office worker who keeps his BDSM taste to himself, until his female co-worker accidentally opens his mail and finds a leash. Once his secret is out, the two develop into a male-sub and female-dominant relationship. The film will be directed by Park Hyun-jin (Like for Likes.)

Carter follows a man after he wakes up in a motel room with no recollection of who he is, except for a voice in his ear that calls him ‘Carter.’ Following the voice’s orders, Carter goes on an exhilarating mission to save a kidnapped girl. A one-scene, one-cut action film directed by Jung Byung-gil.