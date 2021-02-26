Riding the K-Wave, Netflix Spotlights Films and Series “Made in Korea” and “Watched by the World”

Bringing together talent and filmmakers from across Korea, Netflix hosted “See What’s Next: Korea” to spotlight their upcoming slate of films, series, and stand-up comedy special.
As part of the day, Netflix VP of content Minyoung Kim announced that as of the end of 2020, Netflix had 3.8 million paid memberships in Korea. Highlighting their continued investment in the Korean creative community, Kim shared that in 2021, the team will spend nearly 500 million USD on Korean films and series.
Netflix also announced two new original Korean films, Moral Sense and Carter.
Here is a blog post from VP of content Minyoung Kim about Netflix Korea in her own words.
Event Highlights:
Opening keynote from Netflix’s Vice President of Content, Minyoung Kim about Netflix’s journey to date in Korea.
Fireside chat between writer Kim Eun-hee (Kingdom, Kingdom: Ashin of the North) and Yoon Shin-ae (Extracurricular, Glitch) around telling stories made in Korea and watched by the world on Netflix.
Conversation on Netflix growing slate of Korean films from Time to Hunt and #Alive to Space Sweepers and Night in Paradise with Netflix executives Don Kang and Vince Bae. Jung Byung-gil, director of the upcoming film Carter, and Park Hyun-jin the director of the upcoming film Moral Sense also joined to share their excitement about the new Netflix Films.
Panel conversation with original series creators about the next wave of K-dramas:
Writer Kim Eun-hee & Director Kim Seong-hun (Kingdom: Ashin of the North)
Director Yeon Sang-ho and stars Yoo Ah-in, Park Jung-min, Kim Hyun-joo, Won Jin-ah and Yang Ik-june (Hellbound)
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Executive producer Jung Woo-sung, Writer Park Eun-kyo, and stars Bae Doo-na, Lee Joon (The Silent Sea)
New Project Announcements:
Moral Sense follows a seemingly clean cut office worker who keeps his BDSM taste to himself, until his female co-worker accidentally opens his mail and finds a leash. Once his secret is out, the two develop into a male-sub and female-dominant relationship. The film will be directed by Park Hyun-jin (Like for Likes.)
Carter follows a man after he wakes up in a motel room with no recollection of who he is, except for a voice in his ear that calls him ‘Carter.’ Following the voice’s orders, Carter goes on an exhilarating mission to save a kidnapped girl. A one-scene, one-cut action film directed by Jung Byung-gil.
Move to Heaven revolves around the routine of a pair of trauma cleaners. The series is directed by Kim Sung-ho (How to Steal a Dog.)
D.P. is based on the webtoon by Kim Bo-tong and follows the story of army private Joon-ho who suddenly ends up becoming a member of the “Deserter Pursuit” unit that tracks down military deserters and encounters the realities of confused young soldiers. The series is directed by Han Jun-hee and stars Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, and Son Seok-koo.
Squid Game depicts a story of people who decide to become the players of a mysterious survival game that has a whopping 40-million-dollar prize at stake.
Hellbound is a series about a smart, self-assured lawyer who goes up against the New Truth Church and its extremist Arrowhead devotees. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Peninsula) and written by Yeon and Choi Gyu-seok, author of the popular webtoon Songgot.
The Silent Sea follows members of a special team sent to an abandoned research facility on the moon. Set in a future earth that has undergone desertification, the series stars Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon.
All of Us Are Dead follows a group of students trapped in a high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school. The original series stars Yoon Chan-yeong, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, and Yoo In-soo.
My Name follows a mobster’s daughter named Ji-u when she joins a cartel and becomes a mole in the police force to seek the truth behind her father’s death. The series is directed by Kim Jin-min of the acclaimed series Extracurricular.
So Not Worth It follows the youthful adventures of students with multicultural backgrounds in a college dorm. Created by Kwon Ik-joon and stars Park Se-wan, Shin Hyeon-seung, Choi Young-jae of K-pop group GOT7, Minnie of the K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, and Han Hyun-min.
Kingdom: Ashin of the North: This special standalone episode from the Kingdom universe shares the backstory of the mysterious character Lee Chang’s group encountered on their journey north to discover the origins of the infected.