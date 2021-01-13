Ring in 2021 with Century Park Hotel’s Chinese New Year offers

A brand new year is here. It is the opportune time to leave the negativities behind as we look forward to greater possibilities ahead. There is no better way to achieve that right mindset than welcoming 2021 with a plethora of delicious meals from Century Park Hotel.

Dig into our Chinese New Year Eat-All-You-Can Lunch and Dinner featuring classic Chinese dishes, seafood specials and Chinese roast carving for only P1,995 net per head. Enjoy this scrumptious offering for a limited time at the Café in the Park on February 11 (Dinner 6PM-10PM) and February 12 (Lunch 11AM-2PM & Dinner 6PM-10PM).

Amazing deals await you with our Early Bird Promo. Get your vouchers from January 18-19 at 50% discount or at 40% off from January 20-21. Select your preferred schedule and contact us at 8528-5855 or 09176332497 via SMS or Viber from 8:00AM – 1:00PM. Make sure to call early as reservations are limited. In addition, a maximum of 3 vouchers will be allowed per transaction.

Settle the payment two hours from your time of call. Cash payments and bank transfers to PNB (1702 7000 1013) or BDO (004470000100) are accepted. Send your proof of payment to our Viber number (09176332497) or email at credit@centurypark.com.ph. If payment is not completed within the prescribed time, your reservation will be given to others. Your e-voucher will be sent after your payment has been verified.

E-vouchers must be presented on your booked schedule. Make sure to show up on time as late arrivals will have their vouchers voided after the 15-minute grace period to give way to other diners. Additional guest/s will pay the regular buffet price of P1,995 net / head.

Start the year right at Century Park Hotel. For more information, contact us at 8528-5855.