RLC Residences launches new digital video featuring brand ambassador Heart Evangelista

Amidst the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic, Robinsons Land Corporation continues its hopeful and bright winning streak this year. After launching its new residential brand and its ambassador Heart Evangelista, RLC Residences today revealed its new digital video.

She expressed gratitude for RLC Residences’ trust in her and gushed about the physical event that was held to launch the event. “I felt so safe, and it was so good to see people in person.” The launch, held last February 2021, followed strict safety precautions, and allowed the brand to fully introduce its offerings to the public. This launch highlighted RLC Residences’ commitment to providing wonderful experiences for its customers and for the public—a tradition they continue with its virtual platform which allows interested customers to see the spaces of its different residential offerings.

The industry giant has shown its adaptability to the new normal with the new video and its virtual interview led by host and actress Issa Litton with Heart Evangelista. “I was shocked to see how big (the campaign) was,” Heart said in the interview. Issa quizzed Heart about her decision to partner with RLC Residences, above all other residential developers. “Selecting endorsement is a very personal experience for me,” Heart said. “If I see myself using it and enjoying (a product), if I delight in the experiences that a product gives me, that is a major thing.”

For Heart, learning about the brand and its credibility is another priority point in her selection process. “This is a brand that carries with it a lot of heritage,” she said, referring to RLC Residences’ mother company, Robinsons Land Corporation, and its 30-years-long foundation in home and community building. “In a world full of uncertainties, you must always take into consideration the track-record and stability of the business you are trusting your hard-earned money with,” Heart added.

When asked if what drove the choice home for Heart, she answered simply: “It’s all encapsulated in its tagline Raise, Live and Connect.” For Heart, RLC Residences Raised the game in the design and workmanship of their buildings. She loves how she can Live smart and productive in all the residential offerings, and lastly—and certainly not the least—Heart loves that each RLC Residences development allows its residents to Connect with their loved ones swiftly.

During the interview, Heart confessed that she’s quite used to seeing her face in magazine spreadsheets promoting fashion and beauty products. “But now, I see myself promoting ‘beauty’ pa din naman,” she said with a laugh. “But this time I’m promoting beautiful buildings.” Beauty and delightful experiences are at the core of Heart’s decision to choose to purchase her own unit in an RLC Residences development, which she teased to release soon. “For me, if you come home to beautiful and well-designed spaces, if you have impressive and world-class amenities, spaces that let you live your passions, condos that have smart home features and work from home spaces, what else could you ask for?”