Home is where the Heart is: RLC Residences launches stronger brand with Heart Evangelista

Robinsons Land Corporation has always built a bright future for Filipinos. As we move into 2021, Robinsons proudly introduces RLC Residences, a brand that takes to heart many Filipino’s search for comfort at home. The new brand takes property development to the next level as it promises an elevated lifestyle experience, fittingly brought to life by its brand ambassador, luxury brand influencer, Heart Evangelista.

As an empowered brand, RLC Residences will be catering primarily to the home and property investment needs of young urban professionals and modern Filipino families, with a strong brand proposition encapsulated into its tagline ‘Raise, Live, Connect’.

Raising the game

World-class developments, globally recognized design firms, elegant lobbies and living spaces, as well as exceptional customer service all come together as RLC Residences raises the standards in all facets of homebuilding. As a true representation of the brand’s image, Heart translates this by continuously raising the game in her many engagements. As a mainstay in international Fashion Weeks, Heart consistently works on her craft making her a true icon of style and beauty.

Heart has also consistently advocated in elevating local Filipino artisans’ work. Her passion for raising the bar speaks to RLC Residences’ own commitment to developing well-crafted living spaces for Filipinos to live their best lives.

Living smart and productive

Heart has also been outspoken about living productively; as a wife, entrepreneur, and artist, she knows the importance of making the most of her time.

“RLC Residences understands that all of us lead a very busy and multi-faceted life,” Heart shares. “(And) What I love about RLC Residences are the innovative facilities and services that make our lives so much easier!”

Future projects under the RLC Residences brand will offer innovative storage solutions for condo-dwellers, smart home features, dedicated spaces for work-from-home nooks, allocated areas for daycare or learning and many more.

Connecting with loved ones

For Heart, finding a home that is close to where the action happens, is also crucial.

“The pandemic has made me rethink the importance of having a home in a central address,” Heart conveys. She shares further that having a strategic address in the metro, means not wasting her precious time in traffic which in turn gives her energy to do more of the things she loves and spend more time with her family and friends.

Like her, homebuyers of RLC Residences developments will experience city living with much convenience. RLC Residences projects are either smartly placed in destination estates or the bustling CBDs. All projects are also transit-oriented. Most importantly, folded into these standout developments are rest and recreational amenities suited for bonding and relaxation. Pieced together, all these elements allow one to be swiftly in places and with people that matter to them most.

Heart is at Home with RLC Residences

“Home is a place that I share and open up to others, and my home is really an extension of who I am, what I like and my aspirations. I am happy to have found home at RLC Residences and to be part of this very important journey,” Heart shares.

In the coming months RLC Residences and Heart will be working on a number of collaborations never before seen in the Philippine property scene. Stay tuned for updates on the exciting things up ahead for the brand and Heart by liking and following RLC Residences official pages: Facebook @RLCResidencesPH and Instagram @RLC_Residences