A Life in Sync with Yours: RLC Residences’ Modern Living Spaces for the Filipino of Today

As the country moves toward the new normal and a new future, the need for digital transformation becomes more apparent than ever before. Property giant Robinsons Land Corporation remains ahead of the curve with its latest offerings under its residential brand, RLC Residences.

Taking pride in their deep knowledge and understanding of homeowners, RLC Residences always have the Filipino family’s evolving needs in mind to make city dwelling better—seen best in its thrust to Raise, Live, and Connect. Backed by decades of expertise, RLC Residences commits itself to elevate every resident’s quality of life by providing smart solutions to ensure that they are well-connected to those who matter the most.

Raising Your Standard of Living

RLC Residences creates a new standard for home living, providing comfortable and beautiful spaces to live, work, and rest. This focus on creating spaces that allow homeowners to make the most of their time and money is seen best in RLC Residences’ award-winning development, SYNC.

This four-tower development, which recently launched its second installment called Y Tower, prides itself on its next-level architectural and interior design, made possible by RLC Residences and its partner experts in design and engineering. As you step into SYNC Y-Tower, homeowners will be welcomed by its elegant lobby and multiple facilities, all designed for an aspirational and active lifestyle.

These and more made SYNC a first-rate residential development, as recognized by DOT Property Awards in 2019 as the Best Value for Money Property, and by International Property Awards as an Award Winner for Residential Development in the Philippines just last year.

Living Smart and Productive

True to its name, SYNC harmonizes work and home life through its wide array of facilities and services, giving unit owners the convenience one needs to feel empowered and enabled. The property’s studio and one-bedroom condo flats are designed for comfort and to accommodate each resident’s unique needs. SYNC Y Tower also has smart home features as well as work-from-home spaces for maximized productivity and time efficiency.

For ultimate convenience, several online services are made exclusively available for the unit owners. One is myRLC, an online portal created to manage, track, and update accounts, including secure and safe online payment options. For home management solutions, Ring Rob Concierge is designed to accommodate requests like aircon cleaning, water delivery, interior design, and more.

Connecting you to a lifestyle you deserve

Above anything else, RLC Residences ensures that its amenities and services will help create a better relationship and connection between the homeowners and their loved ones.

With a variety of options available for health, fitness, and recreation, SYNC Y Tower ensures that Filipinos don’t just live in their condo flats but experience the best of life. With a private theater, pool deck, and fitness center, SYNC unit owners can take advantage of these fun and safe spaces for ultimate relaxation and bonding experience.

SYNC’s proximity to major central business districts—BGC and Ortigas— gives residents the peace of mind that they won’t go through a long commute to get where they need to go. SYNC provides ease and convenience with its supermarket and other specialty stores on the tower’s ground floor.

With the ever-changing needs of the urban Filipinos, RLC Residences ensures that they come home to a nest that provides their modern requirements. The brand’s promise of quality also lives through every detail and finish of its units, amenities, and common spaces with the integration of digital solutions to everyday living. Everything comes together so you can live a smart and productive life.

Find a home that lets you live smart and connected. Visit www.rlcresidences.com now to check out RLC Residences’ impressive lineup.