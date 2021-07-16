RMN launches Basta Promdi, Lodi with Ces Drilon and Rep. Alfred Delos Santos

Journalist Ces Drilon officially makes her return on-air with Congressman Alfred de los Santos of Ang Probinsyano Party-list on July 26 with radio program “Basta Promdi, Lodi”. The show airs Mondays through Fridays, 1:30pm to 2:30pm on RMN-DZXL 558 with live streaming on RMN’s official Facebook page. It serves as a public service program that aims to address pressing concerns in the country’s many different provinces and advocate for rural development.

The all-new radio program, with the tagline “On-air aksyon at solusyon”, is comprised of segments such as Promdi Patrol for updates and reports in the provinces by local correspondents, Promdi Lodi which highlights outstanding heroes that hail from the provinces, and Promdi Aksyon reserved for actions and solutions to complaints, among others.

Congressman delos Santos says, “I am looking forward to reaching out to more kababayans and further building stronger ties with local government units through the show, as what we have also been consistently doing at Ang Probinsyano Party-list.”

For her part, Drilon says, “I am excited to go back to broadcasting, and with a millennial government official partner in Rep. Alfred, I know the work we do will be able to reach a wide audience. Just watching him work with such energy and drive is truly inspiring.”

To know more about RMN’s latest public service show, visit RMN DZXL 558 or Ang Probinsya Party-list on Facebook.