Robinsons Department Stores adds to PayMaya’s widest Add Money Network

PayMaya is making it easier for Filipinos to fund their e-wallet accounts as it further expands its Add Money network with Robinsons Department Store.

Through this tie-up, PayMaya customers can now go to any of the 800 Add Money touchpoints located in Robinsons Department Stores nationwide. These new Add Money channels are the latest addition to PayMaya’s most extensive network of over 250,000 digital payment touchpoints nationwide where Filipinos can add money, pay for purchases, remit funds, and cash out.

To make it also more convenient, PayMaya is also introducing an easier process for customers looking to top up their accounts at Robinsons Department Store with its Add Money via the Barcode feature.

With this, PayMaya users no longer have to fill out forms when adding funds to their PayMaya account. All they have to do is simply show the add money barcode to the cashier and pay for their transaction.

“Filipinos now prefer cashless when paying for transactions and being able to add money to their accounts is important. With this expansion of our Add Money touchpoints in Robinsons Department Stores across the country, our customers can enjoy greater convenience,” said Shailesh Baidwan, PayMaya President.

Adding money to your PayMaya account at Robinsons Department Store is easy:

Login to your PayMaya account Select “Add Money” Select “Robinsons Department Store” Enter the desired amount to be added to your account and select “Continue” Go to the counter of any Robinsons Department Store or Robinsons Business Center and present the generated barcode along with your payment Wait for an SMS confirmation about your Add Money transaction before leaving the store

After adding money to your account, cashless convenience is now within your reach! You can easily use your PayMaya app at any Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket or your favorite boutiques and restaurants in Robinsons Mall to enjoy safe, convenient, and rewarding transactions via PayMaya’s #BetterQR.

“We are always excited to provide seamless experiences and more value for time at Robinsons Department Store. PayMaya’s Add Money service is a great way to make things easier for our customers to embrace digital and go cashless while they shop in our stores,” said Celina Chua, Group General Manager of Robinsons Department Store.

Start enjoying the conveniences and benefits of using PayMaya by downloading the PayMaya app using this link https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133. Register for a PayMaya account and shop for anything online and in stores, pay your bills, and perform other essential transactions all through your mobile phone!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants, as well as government agencies and units.

PayMaya provides more than 35 million Filipinos with access to financial services through its consumer platforms. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 250,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of 39,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.