Content creator Rod Magaru calls for the Youth to Register in the 2022 Election

Content creator, Blogger and Social Media personality Rod Magaru joins the rest of media personalities in encouraging the youth, and the rest of the Filipino People to consider registering for the upcoming national election in 2022 as the deadline comes near the end of September.

In an interview during the casual zoom conversation, Rod Magaru mentioned that it is very important to participate in the election because the youth is a powerful voting bloc that needs to be supported along the way.

“Vote from the youth can swing elections. There are more than enough unregistered millennials who need to be reminded of the September 30 deadline. They are the biggest group who can help shape the future and fight against fake news online. If we encourage them all, we can mobilize this voting bloc to represent a powerful change in the country.”

Currently, the Philippines are still in lockdown due to the increasing number of Covid-19 positive nationwide which hampers the Commission on Election (COMELEC) goal to encourage new voters to register. Good thing earlier this week, Comelec has approved the resumption of voter registration in areas under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) In-mall registration will also be allowed.

Earlier this May, Rod Magaru has been campaigning for the youth to register in the upcoming national election using twitter as a powerful platform to reach his audience.

Guys the iRegistro is up na ulit. Please encourage your friends, kakilala to register for the 2022 election! #Election2022 #Halalan2022 #MagparehistroKa CLICK: Online Accomplishment of Forms for Voter Registration: https://t.co/Rl014ydFu9 pic.twitter.com/2V9VsscYgi — Rod Magaru 🍥 (@rodmagaru) May 28, 2021

Last 2016, ABS-CBN added a new category to the most prestigious Annual PUSH Awards to celebrate the evolution of digital content creation. That same year, Rod Magaru won the category, Most Popular Entertainment Blogger beating the equally evolving sites such as FashionPulis, Darla Saular, Starmometer and LionhearTV.

This year, Magaru is celebrating his 12th year in blogging and continues to champion the call for excellence in content creation while engaging in conversation that deals with nation building and unity, something that influencers should also look up to.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is unlikely to extend the nationwide registration period beyond the September 30, 2021 deadline as there are other matters to prepare aside from the voters’ list.

You can follow Rod Magaru in this campaign on twitter at www.twitter.com/rodmagaru or visit his award-winning website at https://rodmagaru.com