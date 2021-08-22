Russell partners with Moophs for first solo single “Afraid”

Former BoybandPH member Russell introduces his own musicality in “Afraid,” his debut solo single and a joint project between him and Tarsier Records label head Moophs.

“This song genuinely came from the heart. I didn’t really have a peg or influence in mind regarding melody, structure, or any of the harmonies that I recorded,” Russell said, describing the song as ‘unique’ insofar as its instrumentation, vocals, and harmonies are concerned.

An R&B, neo-soul track with a bossa nova vibe, “Afraid” alludes to the process of someone approaching love again after being lost in a past relationship and living with its emotional scars.

Discussing his first project with Russell, Moophs shared that the song holds a special place in his heart because of its samba and bossa roots, a style of guitar playing he learned from his father. “It was kind of full circle for me because I got to relive childhood jam sessions with my dad and compose my own bossa tune. I used my classical guitar for the meat of the chords, which you can hear throughout the song—a mix of modern hip-hop elements and classic Brazilian percussion.”

Currently based in Chicago in the U.S., Russell wrote and recorded “Afraid” while hustling three jobs after Moophs sent him the song’s beat during last year’s lockdown. The track serves as a kickstarter to his vision of creating more songs that will freely express the things he’s passionate about, to be rounded off with his debut EP set to drop under Tarsier Records soon.

Meanwhile, Moophs’ most recent releases are his collaborations with Inigo for the “Options” album and the single “Araw Mo.” He also recently dropped the single “Shipwrecked,” his sophomore project with Bugoy Drilon.

Don’t hold back on love and stream Russell and Moophs’ new single “Afraid,” out now on various digital music streaming services.