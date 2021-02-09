Resorts World Manila Prepares for a Digital 2021 with Globe 5G

Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc. (TIHGI)—the operating company of well-known gaming, entertainment, leisure, and hospitality hub, Resorts World Manila (RWM)—is now the first integrated resort to use 5G powered by Globe. With the help of the telco’s enterprise arm, Globe Business, TIHGI also leveled up its digital operations through the use of ICT tools such as G Suite and postpaid plans, enabling the company to adapt to restructured work.

“The pandemic allowed us to examine the bigger picture and how we provide world-class thrills and new offerings to our patrons and guests,” shared Stephen Reilly, Chief Operating Officer of Resorts World Manila. “At Resorts World Manila, we value making the most out of life. We have been afforded an opportunity to embody this belief through innovating and improving our services. Already, we have started to see a positive change in our daily operations. Globe Business has provided us with the best solutions to our rising connectivity needs. Now, we are not only the first premier integrated resort in the country but also the first with 5G technology.”

Globe 5G’s free access allows all guests to experience up to 20x faster than LTE, fiber-fast speeds, which can reach up to 100 Mbps. Reilly shared that as restrictions slowly lift, the company continues to roll out RWM 2.0—new and improved versions of RWM’s world-class services—supported by high-speed internet connectivity. Such initiatives include ColLab (TIHGI’s shared office spaces), RWMExclusives online store (where the resort’s exclusive deals and online sales can be found), and evolved entertainment platforms with concerts and shows via live streaming on various social media and video conferencing apps.

“For this year and the future, connectivity will play a significant role in the success of every business from any industry,” explained Peter Maquera, Senior Vice President for Globe Business. “TIHGI’s shift to 5G allows Resorts World Manila guests to access lightning-fast internet, a more stable connection, HD video streaming minus the interruptions and lag times, and superb virtual conferencing connections for those visiting RWM’s facilities to hold important events. It also allows for the introduction of new platforms and levels up standards of safety and security by encouraging visitors to engage in digital transactions, even while inside the resort.”

To heed the government’s call for telcos to improve internet services and to address the increasing demand for connectivity, Globe continues to embark on an ambitious network upgrade. Since 2020, the country’s leading full-service telecommunications company has rigorously accelerated its cell site builds (with around 1,300 installations during 2020—exceeding its 1,100 site builds in 2019), fast-tracked home fiber deployments (by 600k in 2020 vs. 388k in 2019), and successfully situated 5G in 17 key cities in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. To date, Globe has 884 locations in Metro Manila upgraded into 5G-ready sites and is preparing the deployment of 5G technology in Bacolod, Boracay, Iloilo, Talisay, Lapu-Lapu, Cordova, Minglanilla, and Cebu City in Visayas; and in Davao City and Cagayan De Oro in Mindanao.