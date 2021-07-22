Sab marks first music anniversary and “Sunsets & Heaven” album launch with a free concert

Wrap up the week with some good music from one of Star Music’s fresh artists, Sab, as she officially launches her debut album “Sunsets & Heaven” (which will drop tonight at midnight in Manila!) and celebrate her first year in the music industry with a FREE concert happening tomorrow, July 23, Friday, at 8:00 p.m. (Manila), live streaming at her @officialsabmusic account on Kumu and Facebook.

Sab officially launched her music career under Star Music last year through her coming-of-age single “She.” Since it was launched, the song was a hit and was even included on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. It was also part of Spotify Japan’s editorial playlist when it was released in July last year. Her debut single was also used in several shows: locally, in the iWantTFC digital series “Hello Stranger,” and internationally in the TvN-produced Korean drama series “Flower of Evil.”

Sab also released several other original singles like “Dancing in the Dark” and “Always Stay the Same,” and a cover of the song “He’s Into Her,” an original single by the P-Pop group BGYO, which is the theme song of the youth-oriented series “He’s Into Her.”

Have a feel-good weekend wind down, catch Sab’s “Sunsets & Heaven” album launch and first music anniversary concert tomorrow, July 23, Friday, at 8:00 p.m. (Manila) via @officialsabmusic account on Kumu and Facebook, with special guests Anthony Jennings, Daniela Stranner, Vivoree, Lian Kyla, and Angela Ken.