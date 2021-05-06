Safe and seamless online payments via GCash’s QR on Demand

These days, social distancing is one of the best and consistent safety measures implemented to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Because of this, businesses and individuals are now forced to shift their transactions online, be it to buy goods, pay bills, send money, and even donate.

To provide small businesses with a faster and more secure mode of payment for their products and services, GCash has launched the Personal QR or QR on Demand as a safe and effective alternative to send/receive money without inputting one’s mobile number.

Since its launch last February 2021, GCash has seen more than 100,000 users who transacted using the Personal QR. By March, the superlife app has managed to convert at least 10,000 informal sellers to generate their own QR codes.

Without a doubt, the Personal QR has been a game-changer in the pandemic, as it allows users—from online sellers and small-medium enterprises (SMEs) to individuals like doctors and taxi drivers—seamless transactions with their customers.

Now, they are sharing their Personal QRs on their websites, social media accounts, and print outs by their stalls, without the need to share their mobile numbers. What’s more, they can personalize the QR by indicating the amount that their customers should be paying them.

Like them, you too, can generate your own QR code. Simply download or log-in to the GCash app. Tap Receive via QR option on the Send Money icon.

Download the GCash app for free on Google Play for Android, Apple Store for iPhone and iPad users, or Huawei Gallery.Funding a GCash account is easy and can be done through multiple cash-in kiosks in partners stores like Globe Stores, Ministop, 7-Eleven, Alfamart, and Villarica Pawnshop or supermarkets including Puregold, Robinsons Supermarkets, SM Supermarkets.

With social distancing becoming the new normal, and everyone shifting digitally to minimize face-to-face transactions, using a Personal QR code via GCash is the most convenient and safest payment option for individuals, online sellers and even SMEs, without having to input one’s mobile number.