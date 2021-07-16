SAMSUNG HVAC System Helps Create Safer and More Comfortable Indoor Environment with their Air Quality Solutions

Health and productivity can take a hit in workplaces or commercial establishments with poor indoor air quality. There is also such a thing called ‘indoor air pollution’ and it exists where there’s a limited amount of fresh air circulating indoors, or as some people call it the ‘tight building syndrome.’

Showing the company’s leadership in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technology, Samsung Philippines introduced its latest lineup of commercial air conditioning systems designed to improve and maintain indoor air quality. These new digital appliances offer timely and highly relevant smart innovations that can transform commercial spaces into cooler and safer hubs, as well as minimize running costs and energy consumption in the long run.

The 360 Cassette offers a brand new way of staying comfortably cool in every corner of the room with its circular design with omnidirectional wind for added style and comfort. Its innovative circular design fits perfectly anywhere — blowing cool air in all directions, so the temperature in the whole room spreads evenly. In addition, the bladeless outlet ensures that cool air is spread gently without creating a cold draft, expelling 25% more air.

Health risks associated with poor indoor air quality are exponentially reduced with the WindFree™ 4Way Cassette with Air Purifying Panel. The Purifying Panel has two types of filter: Pre-filter and PM1.0 filter. The pre-filter captures large dust particles while the PM1.0 removes not only 91% of ultra-fine dust but also sterilizes 99% of bacteria and viruses, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Staphylococcus aureus.

Recently, Samsung Philippines partnered with Rockwell Land in launching this air conditioning system across Rockwell Workspaces to help adapt to the new normal workplace. This new air conditioning system is the first in the Philippines to use a “WindFree™” technology to eliminate uncomfortable drafts and make people comfortably cool without direct wind bothering them. Its WindFree mode disperses air gently through 15,700 micro-holes in the panel, producing a dispersed and gentle flow of air. “Still air” or the gentle flow of air created by the micro-holes, is a still and undetectable, cooled airflow that softly permeates the room.

Lastly, the 1Way Cassette assures gentle cooling even in limited spaces. Aside from its WindFree™ technology, its energy-efficient operation means the outdoor unit uses less electricity compared to the normal mode. In addition, the 700mm big blade with a wider operating angle creates a comfortably cool environment for every corner of the room.

“As we continue to envision how the next few years would be, it is important to consider the importance of indoor air quality not only at home but also in populated public spaces like offices and other establishments,” says James Jung, president of Samsung Philippines. “With this new technology, tenants, employees, and building owners alike are assured of safer and better air quality inside their properties, ensuring efficient operations,” he adds.