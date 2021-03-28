Samsung’s Neo QLED TV is now available for pre-order

The Neo QLED TV, Samsung’s long-awaited flagship TV, is finally coming to the Philippines. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the Korean tech giant’s latest TV, or just looking for an upgrade, now is the time to pre-order yours. The Neo QLED 8K and 4K TV will come with a premium 2021 Soundbar (up to P54,999 in value) for free when you pre-order from March 29 to April 18, 2021.

What makes the Neo QLED so incredible is its Quantum Mini LED, which is 1/40 the size of conventional LEDs. Not only does it allow the TV to be slimmer than ever, Quantum Mini LEDs allow for ultra-fine light control to prevent blooming. With deep blacks, bright lights, and upscaling technology smarter than any Samsung TV has ever offered, Samsung Neo QLED delivers ultra-realistic picture—whether you’re watching your favorite shows, or playing video games, every time! It’s #TVHowYouWantIt.

The premium Soundbar is the perfect freebie to complete your home entertainment system. Achieve the immersive surround sound with a deep rich bass you’ve been searching for when you pair the Soundbar with the Neo QLED TV.

Pre-order runs from March 29 to April 18, 2021, and is available only at Abenson, Anson Robinson, and SM Appliance’s retail and online stores.