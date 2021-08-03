Sarah Geronimo, KathNiel, SB19 to headline Acer Day 2021

The annual Acer Day celebration is back this year and will be held virtually across 10 regions. Amid the challenges of the pandemic, this event which features fabulous rewards, promotions, and gifts has been themed ‘Live Your World’ to encourage everybody to make the best of whatever situation they are in.

Acer Day was first introduced in 2017 to celebrate the brand’s achievements with customers. This year, Acer is bringing the celebration online due to public health concerns during the pandemic. In line with the ‘Live Your World’ theme, Acer collaborated with six young and vibrant singers virtually to produce the special song of the theme title. Singing for the Philippines is the Pop Royalty Sarah Geronimo. She is joined by five other singers namely Aina Abdul from Malaysia, Earth Patravee from Thailand, Prince from Indonesia, GBOYSWAG from Taiwan, and VP Ba Vuong from Vietnam.

“Most of us are encouraged to stay home and reduce social activities. However, we want to tell all our fans that staying at home does not mean you have to be alone. The Acer Day theme of ‘Live Your World’ this year draws inspiration from the belief that all of us can make the best of any situation and continue to live our lives, no matter where we are and what constraints we are under. Technology has broken barriers and enabled people to stay connected even more. We believe music is the best medium to transcend borders and circumstances, that’s why we invited the artists to create a special song -Live Your World,” said Andrew Hou, president of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Operations.

Acer has prepared a series of performances and activities that will go live at 8:00PM PST on August 7, 2021 as a platform for everyone to connect simultaneously this year. The event can be viewed together by all at Acer Facebook.

At the same time, adding further excitement to Acer Day in the Philippines, the hottest stars Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and SB19 will also perform at the online concert. The event will be hosted by our very own Robi Domingo.

Acer’s Learn From Home promo is also extended until August 15, 2021! Get up to Php8,000 off and a FREE Acer Tablet when you buy participating laptops, monitors, and projects on Acer’s ecommerce store (https://store.acer.com/en-ph/).

Calling also all KathNiel Fans, Popsters, and A’Tin! Acer wants to know how you live your world despite the pandemic. Join their Twitter promo and get a chance to win a brand new laptop! Just tweet how you live your world with the hashtags #LiveYourWorldWithAcer and #AcerDay2021 and the corresponding fan group hashtags: Popsters – #SarahGxAcerDay2021, KathNiel – #KathNielxAcerDay2021, A’Tin – #SB19xAcerDay2021 from August 7 to 8, 2021 and one winner per fandom will take home a brand new Acer laptop!

So make sure to mark your calendars and set your alarms on August 7, 2021 at 8:00 PM PST for the #AcerDay2021 Online Concert!

Visit Acer’s official social media pages for more updates and details: Facebook – @AcerPH, Instagram – @acerph, Twitter – @acerphils, and on their website www.acer.com.