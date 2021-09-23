Sarah Ismail appointed as Managing Director of Warner Music Philippines

Warner Music Group announced today that Sarah Ismail has been promoted to Managing Director, Warner Music Philippines. She will take up her new role on 1st October.

As a core member of Warner Music’s regional executive team, Sarah will oversee its operations throughout the Philippines. Based in Manila, she will report to Simon Robson, President, International, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group.

Sarah joined WMG in 2019 and was promoted swiftly to become Regional Marketing Director for Greater China & South East Asia. In this role, Sarah has been responsible for leading Warner Music’s Regional Marketing Team and was in-charge of mentoring its affiliates, collaborating closely with them to localise and adapt global and regional strategies.



With over a decade of experience in the music industry, Sarah has worked with bona fide superstars on high-profile campaigns, including Lady Gaga’s first-ever showcase in Asia, and debut concerts in Cambodia for Jessie J and Demi Lovato. She played an integral role in the burgeoning careers of numerous breakthrough artists, such as Calum Scott and Greyson Chance, by enhancing their exposure throughout Asia and growing their fanbase.

Sarah says: “I couldn’t be more excited about stepping into this role. The Philippines is one of our key markets in South East Asia, as the digital business there has grown tremendously. Manila itself has become a major target for upcoming artists and is a “trigger city”, capable of propelling tracks to become global hits. The Philippines is a country with enormous potential. It has an abundance of homegrown talent and a culture that recognises the importance of music and what it means to us all. We will be working hard to build on our domestic roster, while ensuring that our international acts continue to flourish.”

Simon Robson adds: “I am delighted that Sarah’s ability, strategic vision and unparalleled drive have enabled her to rise from within Warner Music to the top job in the Philippines. The country’s music scene has experienced significant growth recently and our domestic talents are becoming increasingly influential on the global entertainment platform. Sarah’s appointment represents Warner Music’s efforts in accelerating the development of these local artists. She has a brilliant track record in marketing, branding, advertising and events, and we will be harnessing her expertise as well as the company’s worldwide network of resources to amplify our Filipino artists’ stories internationally.”

Sarah first took her passion for music to local radio in her native Singapore, back in 2008. Two years later, she joined Universal Music Group, where over a period of nine years, she rose through the ranks and became Regional Marketing Director, covering Southeast Asia and Korea. Sarah relocated to Hong Kong in 2017 for work, but will now be moving to the Philippines to take up her new role.

Sarah holds a Bachelor of Communications degree from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

Warner Music Philippines is home to artists including Keiko Necesario, Leanne & Naara, Lola Amour, Quest and SUD.