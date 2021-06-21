Satisfy Your Comfort Food Cravings with ShopeePay ₱1 Deals

Treat yourself with your ultimate comfort food and satisfy your cravings with ShopeePay ₱1 Deals.

Users can now purchase ShopeePay ₱1 Deals on Shopee and redeem discounts when they pay at our partner merchants via in-store QR codes using ShopeePay. To avail of the promo, purchase the discount or cashback voucher on Shopee, pay via QR code in-store, and select which voucher to use before payment confirmation.

Check out these ShopeePay ₱1 Deals, which give you a ₱30 discount at the following restaurants for no minimum spend!

Craving: Milk Tea

No matter what weather or season, satisfy your sweet tooth with various milk tea flavors from Tiger Sugar.

Craving: Dark Chocolate Frappe

One of the best ways to end a meal is to have something sweet and refreshing at the same time, such as Dark Chocolate Frappe from Coffee Project.

Craving: Fries

French fries are and will always be one of the best snacks and comfort food. Suddenly craving for something salty? Check out Potato Corner’s all-time classic Cheese Fries.

Craving: Chicken Wings

Whether that’s paired with rice or potatoes, the savory taste of chicken wings makes you want more with each bite, especially with special dips from the Wingman restaurant.

For more information and the complete list of ShopeePay ₱1 Deals and partner merchants, including Puregold, Seaoil, Kuya J, and more, visit https://shopee.ph/m/deals- near-me.