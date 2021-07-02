Satisfy your family’s cravings with Mang Inasal’s Family Size meals

Nothing is quite as comforting as sharing our favorite meals with our family or friends. But with busy work-from-home schedules and online classes, there’s often not enough time to prepare classic home-cooked meal.

But even as your families stay safe at home, you can still satisfy your craving for Mang Inasal food through its expanded menu offerings and new food products.

Have your fill of the same ihaw-sarap goodness of Mang Inasal meals anytime and even at home now that your inihaw favorites are available for both takeout and delivery.

You don’t need to cook on a Sunday or any long weekend, just choose from any of Mang Inasal Family Size meals that are ideal for takeout and delivery.

Order four pieces of the Chicken Inasal Large Paa for only P360.

Or bring a flavorful noodle experience at home by ordering the Mang Inasal Sagana sa Sangkap, Pork Sarsarap Palabok Family Size. Delight yourselves with its meaty sauce, smokey tinapa bits, crunchy chicharon, freshly boiled eggs, and green onion bits. Good for four to five servings, the Palabok Family Size sells at P205.

Family Sizes are also available for the Chicken Inasal Large Paa spicy, Chicken Inasal Large Pecho original and spicy, Chicken Inasal Regular (in six or eight pieces), Pork BBQ and Pork and Bangus Sisig. Even the newly launched Liempo Inasal comes in Family Size for P499.

While you’re at it, try what your friends have been raving about lately. Order Mang Inasal’s Crunchy, Chunky Chicken Empanada which comes in single (at P49), three (at P145) or six pieces (at P289) and savor its filling of chicken bits, potato and raisin.

Observing strict safety protocols in food preparation and delivery, Mang Inasal is a go-to brand for reliable and accessible high-quality food that satisfies food cravings and makes mealtime an enjoyable occasion to gather over good food.

Order these delightful Family Size Mang Inasal mealtime treats at www.manginasaldelivery.com.ph or via GrabFood, foodpanda, and selected food delivery providers in the province. Prices for delivery may vary.