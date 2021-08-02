Say goodbye to falling in line as GCash expands to 600 billers nationwide

The time to be rushing to fall in line and waiting to be able to pay your bill is now behind us. GCash, the country’s leading mobile wallet, has made it possible for its users to easily pay online in just a few taps through their mobile devices.

Even better, GCash has now expanded its network to more than 600 partner billers nationwide, giving users easy access to more utilities, government, loan payments, insurance, real estate, and even school payment transactions. The e-wallet leader shared that it continues to establish partnerships and expand its network to deliver convenience to its users while supporting MSMEs and companies in their businesses during these challenging times.

“With the expansion of our biller network, we are enabling more Filipinos to have access to convenient financial services such as paying for their essentials, utilities, credit cards, insurance telecoms, transportation, and a lot more. Our goal is to continuously add to the pool of billers, and be able to cover more needs of our users,” said Martha Sazon, GCash President and Chief Executive Officer.

Currently, GCash is in partnership with a number of key billers that many Filipinos are availing of their services such as Meralco, Meralco Kuryente Load, Maynilad, and Manila Water. GCash also covers electronic payments for telecommunications billers, such as Globe Postpaid, and government billers namely Pag-IBIG, BIR, NBI and SSS-PRN.

With the growing demand, the app has now added to their list of billers for different categories. For loans specifically, GCash includes AppendPay, Billease, Unionbank Quickloans, City Savings Bank, and Malayan Bank. Paying for insurance is also hassle-free with these billers: Singlife, Generali and Standard Insurance. The biller network also includes schools, such as International School Manila, STI Education Services Group, Inc., Manuel L. Quezon University and PHINMA University. While for real estate, SMDC is now part of the roster of billers — not missing to grab any opportunity to tap partners that are beneficial for the needs of GCash users.

More than just billers in the greater metro, GCash has also expanded with new regional billers in its network. For utilities, these include TEI, TARELCO1, Calbayog Water, South Luzon Water, Calumpit Water, Metro Cotabato Water, Bicol One Broadband Services, SAMELCO, Metro Iloilo Water, Metro Roxas Water District. The app also tapped several education sectors, namely Bataan State University, Bulacan State University, Malayan Colleges Mindanao, University of Mindanao, and Unibersidad de Zamboanga. Cooperatives in the regions are easily accessible on GCash too with Benguet Cooperative, Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative, Holy Cross Savings and Credit Cooperative, San Jose Del Monte Savings and Credit Cooperative, CEBU CFI COOP now included on the list. Furthermore, some local government units have also joined GCash’s biller network including the Province of Bataan, Paranaque City, Manila City, Cauayan City, Lapu-Lapu City, Balanga City, Batangas City.

Customers can easily pay their bills digitally through GCash by simply downloading the GCash app from the Google Play or App Store on your mobile phone. Register your phone number and set-up a 4-digit PIN. From the dashboard, click the “Pay Bill” option. Pick from the list of bill categories you need to pay for, such as cable/internet bills, and proceed with payment.

With GCash’s 600 billers nationwide, more GCash users and businesses can have secure and seamless transactions.