Say hello to summer with new beverages and more from Starbucks

Our vacations may still be on hold, but we can still reconnect with that long-lost summer with the newest offerings from Starbucks starting April 20.

Full-leaf Love

Made with two premium full-leaf teas, the new iced Teavana™ beverages are sure to refresh senses and uplift spirits. Two fruity blends are paired with aromatic Teavana™ Zen Clouds Oolong tea. The Sunshine Pineapple Oolong with real golden pineapple chunks, pineapple sauce, and a honey cold foam will leave you with extra bursts of summer freshness. You can also try the Sunshine Peach Oolong with refreshing peach juice and white peach jelly chunks finished with honey cold foam.

For more indulgent flavors, try two innovative beverages made with Teavana™ Golden Monkey tea. The Triple Golden Monkey layered with malty oatmilk, silky tea foam and tea-flavored cookie crumbs is a perfect balance of bold and fragrant Asian flavors. Meanwhile, the Cocoa Golden Monkey will leave you wanting more with the addition of decadent mocha sauce.

All four new Teavana™ beverages will come in fun limited edition reusable cups. Available in Grande size and iced format for only P175 each.

Tasty Treats

Pair the new Cocoa Caramel Coffee Frappuccino® Blended Beverage with sweet treats and plant-based bites. The Milk Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake, Banana Cream Cheesecake, Zebra Cake Made with Belgian Chocolate, Calamansi Chia Loaf, Cinnamon Swirl Cookie, and Blueberry Peach Pie will leave your taste buds happy. There are also new savory plant-based pastries — Mince Veggie Focaccia and Oh! Quesadilla — for delicious meat alternatives to start your day.

Fun In the Sun

Celebrate adventure at home with the adorable Happy Hedgehog Collection featuring drinkware in refreshing turquoise mint and green with hedgehog, cactus, and sunflower designs. To top it off, Starbucks has two new card designs to celebrate the season: Hello Summer and Happy Hedgehog—both with a minimum activation amount of P300.

Starbucks welcomes summer in all stores starting April 20. You can also shop merchandise from the Starbucks flagship store on Lazada or enjoy these treats from home by ordering through take-out, drive-thru, Mobile Order and Pay or delivery via GrabFood.