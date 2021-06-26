Scan and Donate to Different Charity Organizations via ShopeePay

ShopeePay, Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet, partners with more than 30 foundations to offer users an easier, safer, and more convenient way to donate to their beneficiaries of choice. Over the last three months, there was a steady increase in foundations adopting digital payment options like ShopeePay. These newly onboarded foundations are AHA Learning, Animal Kingdom, For Our Farmers, Green Space, Hope, LovedVolunteers, Silid Aralam, Save Philippine Seas, TV Maria, and Waves for Water.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “As an e-commerce platform that is close to the community, we are happy to partner with these charity organizations to make donating more convenient and safe. We want to make ShopeePay more than just a platform for online purchases and bills payments, but also a channel that helps facilitate donations for the underprivileged. As more Filipinos start to adopt digital payments in their daily lives, ShopeePay will continue to enhance its products and services further to support businesses, foundations, and the local community.”

ShopeePay offers not only a safe and contactless payment method, but also a convenient way to transfer and withdraw funds, buy load, top-up your e-wallet, pay utility and telecom bills, and donate to foundations.

There are two ways to donate via ShopeePay:

A. Scan the QR Code

Go to the ShopeePay homepage and select “Scan.” Scan the organization’s QR code found either on the microsite (https://shopee.ph/m/scan-to-pay) or on the organization’s social media page or website Input the donation amount. Users can also use their Shopee coins to offset the amount. Enter your 6-digit ShopeePay pin Receive confirmation of your donation

B. Take a screenshot and upload the QR code

Go to the ShopeePay homepage and select “Scan.” Select the image icon found on the top right side of the screen Select the image of the organization’s QR code from your phone’s gallery Input the donation amount. Users can also use their Shopee coins to offset the amount. Enter your 6-digit ShopeePay pin Receive confirmation of your donation

For as low as ₱1, your donation can go a long way. Here are the foundations you can give back to via ShopeePay: 2KK Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid Foundation, AHA Learning, Animal Kingdom Foundation, Caritas Manila, CRIBS Foundation, For Our Farmers PH, FundLife, Gawad Kalinga, GMA Kapuso Foundation, Good Neighbors, Green Space PH, Habitat for Humanity, Hope, Kaya Natin Movement, Kythe, LovedVolunteers, Project Pearls, Red Cross Philippines, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Save Philippine Seas, Save The Children, Silid Aralan, SOS Philippines, Teach for the PH, TV Maria, UNICEF, Virlanie Foundation, Waves for Water PH, World Vision, and Young Focus.