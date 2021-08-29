Scenic restaurants in Tagaytay where you can dine alfresco

This famous city in the south will never run out of beauty spots to visit. That’s why for many years, Tagaytay has always been the top of mind quick getaway place for folks residing in the metro.

With its majestic landscape and serene atmosphere perfect for nature-lovers, it is very hard to resist the city’s unique charm. Not to mention its breezy and cool climate, which is a plus point for someone who lives 365 days a year in a tropical country, and its piece de resistance, the Taal Lake.

This majestic beauty doesn’t shy away from people but for those who want a nicer and closer up angle, they may want to look for a more strategic spot, which luckily, Twin Lakes’ alfresco restaurants offer.

So for those planning to go on a quick drive down to Tagaytay, they can take note of these restaurants in Twin Lakes that will not only provide a perfect overlooking view of the Taal lake and volcano, but will also give them next big thing, an over-the-top dishes that will surely complete their overall travel experience.

Silver Bucket

Seafood lovers will definitely like this! All their favorite seafood dishes are freshly served in a silver bucket! How do they know it’s fresh? They catch it themselves!

Silver Bucket Seafood Restaurant is open from 9am to 6pm. They are accepting take out & dine-in services. To order, call 0929-1244672 / 0997-905 4672.

Purple Beetle Cafe

Need to make a quick stop? Then head over to Purple Beetle Cafe and get some snacks for the whole gang! Don’t forget to take some good snaps for remembrance! Purple Beetle Cafe is open from 9am to 6pm.

La Creperie

Make your breakfast a little bit fancy with La Creperie! Enjoy the cold breeze and its fascinating view while taking a sip of your favorite brewed coffee. La Creperie is open from 9am to 6pm. They are accepting take-out & dine-in services. To order, call 09063362694.

Bag of Beans

Whether it’s in the morning, afternoon or night, it’s always a good idea to get a warm hug in a cup from the renowned coffee place in Tagaytay, Bag of Beans. Bag of Beans Twin Lakes is open from 9am to 6pm. They are accepting take out, deliveries & dine-in services. To order, call 0917 866-6949.

Comida De Lola

Missing food at home? Comida De Lola got you covered! Get to taste all-time favorite Filipino food while feasting on the breathtaking view of the Taal Lake. Comida De Lola is open from 9am to 6pm. To order, call 0977 6272604 / 0939 915-5898.

Starbucks

There is no better place to have a hot cup of coffee other than here in Tagaytay. So for those going on a quick stopover or coffee date, they know where to go. Starbucks is open from 9am to 6pm.

For more information, call the Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Hotline at 8-462-8888 or visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com.