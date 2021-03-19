SCG and Mariwasa announce first STRUKTURA design competition winners

SCG, a leading conglomerate in the ASEAN specializing in world-class construction materials, and Mariwasa, a pioneer in the Philippine ceramic tile industry, have recently revealed the winning designs of the STRUKTURA future-ready Filipino home competition.

Bahay Combo by Ezekiel Dela Cruz from Cavite State University was named the champion home design of the first STRUKTURA design competition. According to Dela Cruz, the inspiration behind Bahay Combo was the philosophy “everything for everyone,” which is demonstrated in how the structure serves a purpose for all its users. The overall design is a combination of concrete and bamboo, depicting versatility, sustainability and resiliency. It includes the use of the SCG Fiber Cement Board, SCG Stay Cool Thermal Insulation, SCG Smartboard Ventilated, and Mariwasa ceramic wall tiles to finish. Bahay Combo addresses the need for affordable housing while maintaining the Filipino culture and dignity.

Kuwadrado by Chester Neil Cunanan from the University of the Philippines Diliman won second place. Kuwadrado’s layout is a modular-grid approach to affordable and sustainable economic housing for Filipinos. The design boasts disaster-resilient features such as a responsive tropical façade and a three-level rainwater management system to protect homes from natural calamities. It also includes hydroponics or micro-farming walls – a solution that can provide livelihood or food source for residents. To support the biophilic and bioclimatic features of the design, Cunanan integrated the use of SCG Smartwood Wood Plank, SCG Instacrete, Mariwasa Sanitary Wares Package and Mariwasa ceramic floor tiles among others.

Bagging third place is The Refuge by Hammida Sumpingan from Rizal Technological University – Bonifacio campus. The concept of The Refuge is to redefine the future of economic housing in the Philippines while boosting a person’s dignity, self-respect and self-esteem. In order to build a resilient home, Sumpingan incorporated SCG Modern Series Accessories to keep moisture from penetrating the roof. The design also features SCG Insulation to reduce heat transfer, and Mariwasa Madison and Majestic tiles to help in guarding the flooring.

“We were greatly impressed with all the entries. They clearly showed how the younger generation is capable of providing sustainable and economical solutions to the current housing situation in the Philippines. SCG and Mariwasa are grateful to and proud of all the participants in the STRUKTURA competition,” said SCG Country Director and Mariwasa President, Jakkrit Suwansilp, who is also part of the panel of judges.

Included on the panel of judges as well is the National President of United Architects of the Philippines, Ar. Renato Heray; the former and current Chairman for Commission on Professional Practice of United Architects of the Philippines, Ar. Randel Leona and Ar. Eduardo Casares; and the Managing Partner of Spatial Development and Management Specialist Co., Ar. Rolando Pinangat.

The Department of Trade and Industry verified the winners, and the virtual awarding ceremony was streamed live on STRUKTURA’s official Facebook page last March 1.

Through SCG and Mariwasa’s efforts to support the passion of the Filipino youth to deliver quality home solutions for the long-standing housing challenges of the country, STRUKTURA was able to successfully showcase the innovative skills and creativity of Filipino architecture students across the Philippines in its pilot year. Filipino homes can expect a sturdy future with the innovative and high-quality SCG and Mariwasa products integrated in the designs.

The champion design received PHP 100,000 and an Asus TUF FX705DU gaming laptop. The second and third place winners received PHP 60,000 and PHP 30,000, respectively, tax-free. The advisers and universities of the winning students also received cash prizes.