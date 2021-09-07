Score These Amazing 9.9 Deals from Xiaomi and POCO

Xiaomi and POCO are dropping fantastic deals on their local and global stores for the upcoming 9.9 sale!

Xiaomi Philippines is offering amazing deals on Lazada for their dynamic mid-range Redmi Note 10 series. The Redmi Note 10S, which is great for taking photos and for gaming, is now available for a discounted price of PHP 10,990 during the 9.9 sale. When it comes to performance, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor with a GPU of ARM Mali-G76 MC4 and a 6.43” AMOLED DotDisplay ideal for gamers. Its quad-camera features a 64MP wide-angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP macro camera that will help you capture moments through vividly detailed images.

The Redmi Note 5G will also be on sale, with its 4+128 GB variant available for only PHP 9,690 and its 8+128 GB variant at a discounted price of PHP 11,290. As for their Redmi Note 10, the 4+64 GB variant will be selling now for only PHP 7,990, while its 6+128 GB variant will be on sale at PHP 8,990.

If you’re looking for to improve your home on a budget, Xiaomi Philippines also has Lazada 9.9 deals for their smart home devices. Get their Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 this 9.9 for only PHP 9,189, from its original price of PHP 11,490. Or get the chance to score their Mi Smart Kettle for a discounted rate of PHP 1,349 and their Mi Air Purifier 3H for PHP 6,999.

But that’s not all! For their Lazada and Shopee global store deals, Xiaomi fans can also get their hands on the Mi Band 5 now selling at the discounted price of PHP 899 until September 11, while their Mi Watch Lite will be selling for only PHP 1,890. Also, go ahead and add to your cart this 9.9 sale their Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 for only PHP 499 and their Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 for only PHP 369.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for a phone that delivers both speed and performance, then the POCO X3 GT is a perfect choice. With a discounted price of PHP 14,990 for the 8+128 GB variant, you will also get a FREE powerbank when you purchase the product at the official Xiaomi Flagship Store in Lazada on 9.9.

POCO X3 GT packs extreme processing power with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chip with Dual 5G SIM. This is the first POCO phone equipped with a 6nm chipset and powered by four super performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores, which balances between performance and energy consumption. It also comes with a 120Hz DynamicSwitch DotDisplay, a high-resolution 64MP triple camera, and a 67W Turbo Charging technology built in Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus suitable for everyday use.

You can also get the POCO M3 Pro 4+64 GB variant on Lazada for only PHP 7,490 and its 6+128 GB variant for PHP 9,490. The POCO X3 Pro 6+128 GB variant will also be available for PHP 10,490 only, while its 8+256 GB variant will be selling at a discounted price of PHP 12,990. Lastly, the POCO F3 6+128 GB variant will also be on sale for only PHP 15,490, while its 8+256 variant will be available at PHP 17,990!

Excited about these offers? Check out the table below for the complete list of Xiaomi and POCO 9.9. deals!

Xiaomi Philippines Deals – Lazada Flagship Store

MODEL SRP (PHP) 9.9. SALE PRICE (PHP) Redmi Note 10 5G 4+128GB 9,990 9,690 Redmi Note 10 5G 8+128GB 11,490 11,290 Redmi Note 10S 8+128GB 11,990 10,990

Xiaomi Philippines Smart Devices Deals – Lazada Flagship Store

MODEL SRP (PHP) 9.9. SALE PRICE (PHP) MI VACUUM CLEANER G10 11,490.00 9,189.00 Mi Smart Kettle 1,799.00 1,349.00 Mi Air Purifier 3H 8,490.00 6,999.00

Xiaomi Smart Devices Deals – Shopee and Lazada Official Global Store

MODEL SRP (PHP) 9.9. SALE PRICE (PHP) Mi Band 5 2,990 899 Mi Watch Lite 2,990 1,890 Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 1,199 499 Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 888 369

POCO Philippines Deals – Lazada Flagship Store

MODEL SRP (PHP) 9.9. SALE PRICE (PHP) POCO M3 Pro 4+64GB 8,990.00 7,490.00 POCO M3 Pro 6+128GB 10,990.00 9,490.00 POCO X3 Pro 6+128GB 12,990.00 10,490.00 POCO X3 Pro 8+256GB 15,990.00 12,990.00 POCO F3 6+128GB 17,990.00 15,490.00 POCO F3 8+256GB 20,990.00 17,990.00 POCO X3 GT 8+128GB 15,990.00 14,990.00 + Free Powerbank

Shop now for Xiaomi and POCO devices this 9.9. sale!