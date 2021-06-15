Score these Cool Gifts for Your Adventurous Dad at Shopee’s Payday Sale

Going gift-shopping for dad isn’t easy. He’s pretty quiet, always responds with a perfunctory “I don’t need anything” when you ask him what he wants, and seems to already have everything, anyway. Still, if anyone deserves the best gift, it’s dad—he takes care of the whole family, after all!

If you’re having trouble finding the perfect Father’s Day gift, narrow down your search by identifying your dad’s interests and hobbies. This will make your gift-hunting a whole lot easier, and your dad will love your thoughtful gesture of personally picking out a gift that fits his interests.

For thrill-seekers and adventurers, we recommend portable barbecue grills, insulated water bottles, outdoor gadgets, and more. These items are all on sale this akinse at Shopee’s 6.15 Payday Sale. Make the most out of your sweldo and check these out now:

Has your dad been waiting for gyms to reopen? With the Domyos Push-Up Wheel Grips, he can take the first step towards building his own home gym! These grips, developed by strength training teams, offer a variety of exercises for body weight training workouts.

Remind dads-on-the-go to stay hydrated with the Hydro Flask 20oz. Whether he’s working out, going for a jog, or biking outdoors, this handy vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler will keep his drinks hot or cold for hours.

If he’s been dreaming of going camping, get him the Home Zania Portable Grill. No need to lug around bulky outdoor grills that take hours to get assembled—you just need to unfold this one in order to use it. It’s also high temperature-resistant, distortion-free, and non-toxic.

Get your dad a Morui Dash Cam for safer journeys on the road. It boasts of a dual-lens camera design: a front camera with up to 170-degree viewing angle and a waterproof rear camera. The device can simultaneously record front and rear view videos.

If your dad loves nature and photography, level up his adventures with the DJI Mavic Mini-Drone. He’ll enjoy shooting high-definition photos and videos, which he can edit and post straight from his phone with the DJI Fly App.

Find more gifts for your adventurous dad at Shopee’s 6.15 Payday Sale. Aside from big discounts, enjoy deals such as free shipping with no minimum spend, 15% cashback, and ₱15 deals. Visit https://shopee.ph/m/payday- sale for more information.

Check out using ShopeePay to enjoy even more perks such as:

ShopeePay ₱1 Deals for Puregold, Potato Corner, Seaoil, and other supermarkets and restaurants, redeemable when you pay in-store

Discounted load and data offers such as ₱10 data for only ₱1 and ₱10 load for ₱6

Up to 35% cashback on Bills Payment

Top up your ShopeePay wallet conveniently through debit card, online banking, TouchPay machines, and over-the-counter on June 14 for a chance to win ₱15,000!