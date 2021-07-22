All-Filipino iconic fashion accessories brand SECOSANA celebrates 25 years

A household name in local fashion accessories, SECOSANA bags has been a part of every Filipinas’ life. From the first day of classes, to weekend gimmicks, and to the much-awaited prom night; from their first job interview to their well-deserved promotion; as a first-time mom, SECOSANA has been the trusted companion in every woman’s milestone.

It was 25 years ago, in 1996 that a brand began its journey and has endured to become one of the country’s top go-to fashion brands for bags that has prided itself in encouraging and empowering women to express their own style and project their passion for fashion.

Bea Secosana, the Vice President for Sales and Marketing said, “SECOSANA as a brand is classic and enduring. The brand continues to forever relate to women with sophisticated and chic fashion tastes across all ages.”



“We truly are proud that as we celebrate our 25th year in the market, SECOSANA has successfully combined timeless designs with price value, making it the go-to brand in today’s discerning market,” the young and dynamic Miss Secosana added.

People have always remembered SECOSANA as a brand favored by Filipino celebrities as they have been fortunate to have had the support of celebrities and notable personalities.

This year, as SECOSANA moves forward to meet the changing tastes of the Filipino, and of course the changing lifestyles as a result of the global pandemic, it has remained true to its commitment to deliver on-trend, relevant, quality, and attractively priced collections with its 25th year collection pieces.

These pieces reflect the chic and fashion friendly style the brand has been known for. What makes it special is that the collection also takes into account the needs of today as we continue to face challenges brought by leaving one’s home amidst COVID-19. Each bag comes with a free alcohol holder, a matching facemask and of course a bag keeper that helps protect the bag and at the same time allows others to see the beauty of the design. Truly in line with the SECOSANA theme of “New Normal, New You.”

“This collection reflects the core of who SECOSANA is a brand now — relevant with the lifestyle of our dear Filipina consumers, proudly Filipino made that is both fashionable and functional; budget friendly, and above all exude a freshness and a sense of style that endures.”

“Our campaign hashtags #OwnTheNew, #SecosanaAt25, and #ForeverSecosana, truly encapsulates our place in the hearts of the Filipina customer, as well as our commitment to forever be there to celebrate their milestones as they continue to celebrate with ours,” ended Bea Secosana.