Security Bank celebrates 70 years with special card deals

Here’s your chance to catch great card deals as Security Bank turns 70 this June. Enjoy 70 exclusive credit card offers when you use your Security Bank Mastercard from June 18 to August 26, 2021.

What are you waiting for? Get ready to shop till you drop with these amazing offers.

Gadgets

Take home the hottest tech in the market and treat yourself to discounts and freebies at MemoXpress, Power Mac Center, Electroworld, Beyond the Box, Digital Walker, Huawei, Blue Lite Gadgets, Strom Mobile Gadgets, Fone Style Accessories, Sony Centre, Colours Fotos Cameras and Gadgets, and Asianic.

Online Merchants

Get your hands on the latest devices, fashion, and beauty items and enjoy discounts and free delivery when you order at Zalora, The Nest Genie, Trunc.ph, Mayani, Edamama, BFF Manila, The Body Shop, urbanizeexclusives.com, AirAsia Shop, and AllHome.

Installment

Snatch special freebies and save more when you buy furniture, home goods, and sports merchandise and get up to 24 months* 0% ChargeLight Installment from Family Appliance, Automatic Centre, Anson’s, Blims Group, OGAWA, Abenson, Chris Sports, AV Surfer, Metro Gaisano, and Western Appliance. Maximum tenor varies per merchant.

Shopping

Treat yourself to free gifts and limited-time offers when you purchase your favorite luxury brands at SSI. Visit Ashley Furniture, Rustan’s Department Store, Ipanema | Bambu, Under Armour, Backjoy, and Res Toe Run and get up to 20% money-off deals. Shop for gifts at Toys R Us and choose from a massive collection of toys which are up to 55% off.

Dining

Enjoy special dine-in offers when you head down to these top restaurants: Shi Lin, Las Casas Filipinas Acuzar-Quezon City, Minami Saki by Astoria, Max’s Group, Bistro Charlemagne, Bigby’s Group, Southern Grind Bistro, Brothers Burger, Bo’s Coffee and Creative Cuisine Group.

Services

Get more for less when you gas up at Seaoil, buy tires at Minerva Tire Galleries, or upgrade your mobile phone plan at Globe Telecom. Looking into Lasik or other eyecare services? Grab exclusive offers from Shinagawa, Magno Optical, and Asian Eye Institute. Exciting surprises from Smile Bar, Browhouse, Strip, and Belo also await.

Travel

Take your chill pill and enjoy travel rewards when you purchase from Accor Group, Peninsula Manila, Las Casas Filipinas Acuzar – Bataan, Astoria, Acuaverde, Acuatico Badian Island Wellness Resort, The District Boracay, and Resorts World. Get your travel essentials from American Tourister and Samsonite and enjoy exclusive discounts.

Catch these 70 best offers today. No Security Bank credit card yet? Visit https://www.securitybank.com/personal/credit-cards/ and choose the card that suits you best today.