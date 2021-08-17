SEEK Asia Appoints Shen Tham as CTO Asia and Jane Cruz-Walker as CMO Asia to Further Solidify Its Executive Leadership Team and Position as a Digital Employment Marketplace Authority in Asia

SEEK Asia, which includes two leading brands JobStreet and JobsDB, today announced the appointment of Shen Tham as Chief Technology Officer, Asia, and Jane Cruz-Walker as Chief Marketing Officer, Asia.

Tham will be accountable for partnering across the Asia business to shape and deliver a transformed Technology strategy and capability in that region. Tham will be reporting to Lisa Tobin, Managing Director, Technology, and Peter Bithos, Chief Executive Officer, Asia.

Commenting on this appointment, Tobin said: “Shen brings really deep and relevant experience in our Asia geographies, including a deep understanding of the local technology talent market. His passion for great technology, which transforms how a business competes and goes to market, will be a fantastic addition to our team.”

Tham has over 20 years of experience in various technical and leadership positions across a large diverse domain in financial, banking, insurance, media, and digital. Most recently, Tham held the position of Chief Technology Officer for REA Group operations in International and Asia markets. Prior to REA Group, Tham was at Nomura, a global investment bank based in Hong Kong, and had consulted with ThoughtWorks, a global technology consultancy based in Australia and the United States.

“We are excited to have Shen joining us, as he will be a critical partner in shaping and delivering technology outcomes for our Asia business. He will augment our team with substantial experience in defining technology strategy and engaging wide range of stakeholders to make things happen, at pace,” said Bithos.

“Shen will be our gateway to our engineers and will definitely be at home engaging them directly in technical debates!” he added.

In her role as CMO, Cruz-Walker will be responsible for building and evolving the JobStreet and JobsDB brands for both the jobseekers’ and employers’ sides of the marketplace across SEEK Asia’s six markets. She will report to Peter Bithos, CEO, Asia.

Cruz-Walker brings over 20 years of experience in Tech, Media & Telco (TMT) in both start-up and large-scale organizations within Singtel, MediaQuest and PLDT groups, where she held key leadership roles across marketing, communications, commercial business units, business development and country operations. Prior to her TMT cross-over, Cruz-Walker held marketing positions, leading FMCG brands in Colgate-Palmolive (Philippines, APAC and Latin America), San Miguel Corporation, and Magnolia-Nestle.

Commenting on her appointment, Bithos said: “In the search for our new CMO, we did a thorough regional and global search for a candidate who brings deep experience as a CMO in the TMT space, and a leader who has built brands from scratch and brought life to legacy brands. We want someone who has experience managing large scale marketing teams across the region and interacting across large organizations, and has demonstrated experience in commercial roles as well. Cruz-Walker brings all of this in one dynamic package.”

“And, most importantly, I am confident that Cruz-Walker will be a great leader for each and every one of our marketing team members across the region, besides bringing a unique combination of diverse cultural perspectives and global mindedness to SEEK’s transformational journey,” he added.