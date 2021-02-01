Selena Gomez announces new Spanish-language EP “REVELACIÓN” out March 12

After receiving unanimous acclaim for her momentous return to Latin music with “De Una Vez,” Selena Gomez releases her new Spanish-language single “Baila Conmigo” (“Dance With Me”) with Rauw Alejandro via Interscope Records. Gomez also officially unveils her new Spanish-language EP, REVELACIÓN, on March 12. Tainy and NEON16 served as executive producers. Target will have an exclusive CD featuring an alternative cover & poster.

This time around, she joined forces with Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated rising star and Puerto Rican urban phenomenon Rauw Alejandro and tapped into undeniable chemistry. With a global bounce courtesy of influential multi-Latin Grammy® Award-winning producer Tainy [Bad Bunny, J Balvin] joined by Albert Hype, Jota Rosa, and NEON16, the track merges energized reggaeton rhythms and guitar with an empowering hook and seductive verses. Meanwhile, Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Nogari directed the accompanying music video. Shot between Los Angeles, Miami and a remote fishing village in Brazil, the visual integrates bold performances and breathtaking landscapes.

About “Baila Conmigo,” Tainy commented, “It was a really interesting song for me to work on with Selena, since it fuses an authentic reggaeton sound with elements like the plucked electric guitar that lean more pop. Rauw’s melodies captured that essence and complemented Selena’s very well. I’m excited for this one!”

“With ‘Baila Conmigo,’ I want to get everyone dancing,” added Gomez. “The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world.”

Rauw Alejandro agreed, “The fact an artist of Selena’s caliber considered me to collaborate on her project is a blessing. ‘Baila Conmigo’ is super catchy and sexy. I hope fans love this collaboration as much as I do.”

Earlier this month, Selena revealed her first Spanish-language recording in a decade “De Una Vez.” The gorgeous cinematic music video has amassed over 46 million views on YouTube. Upon arrival, the visual trended at #1 worldwide and in the US. Plus, it captured #1 on the iTunes Global Top Songs Chart. Attracting widespread praise, Vogue raved, “The tale told through ‘De Una Vez’ has resonance no matter what language you speak,” and Billboard called it “empowering.”