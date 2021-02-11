Send digital Ang Pao with PayMaya and be one of the Lucky 8 to win a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

This Chinese New Year, good luck abounds as PayMaya gives away Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G phones to 8 lucky winners for its Send Money promo.

Whether you’re sending digital Ang Pao to your loved ones or sending a payment to a seller, the more you give, the more luck you’ll receive as every P500 send money transaction gets you one raffle entry from now until February 15, 2021.

Sending money via PayMaya is free and it takes less than a minute. This convenient experience makes PayMaya the best option for your daily transactions. And now, your Send Money experience is made even better with the chance to win Samsung’s coveted flagship phone.

To start sending money via PayMaya, all you need to do is upgrade your account by tapping ‘Upgrade for free’ on your app, and filling out the online form with the required details and documentary requirements. Once you get the confirmation that your upgrade is successful, you can already start sending money to other PayMaya account holders by tapping ‘Send Money’ on your PayMaya app.

You can complete your send money transaction simply keying in the mobile number of your recipient and the amount to be sent. Once you hit the send button, they will already receive the funds in their PayMaya accounts real-time.

Getting PayMaya, sending money, and paying for purchases using the app is very easy and safe for use, especially during this time. Just download the PayMaya app at https://official.pa​ymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores. Remember, for your everyday needs, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides over 28 million Filipinos with access to financial services. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 37,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.