Set up your home with work and school essentials with Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi

Now that more of us are staying home, creating a space conducive for work and school has never been more important. Our environment can have a huge impact on our mood and productivity levels, so if you’d like to improve it while working from home, here are some tips for an effective home office or home school area:

1. Tidy your space

Nothing beats having a dedicated place you can come to in the morning and leave in the afternoon. If space permits, create a dedicated area where you can have everything you need at arm’s length, and be sure to keep it close to the wifi! A cluttered space is a cluttered mind. If you’re working or studying in a messy space, then have a go at tidying up and see how it can work wonders for your mind.

When working in a cluttered space, it’s easy to get distracted, and before you know it you’ve spent hours doing things that were not on your to-do list. If tidying up is too big a job, then do it at least for your work area. You’ll feel the difference.

2. Have a fast, reliable wifi connection

Speaking of wifi, there’s nothing more frustrating than getting your work done only to be interrupted by an unstable internet connection. Investing in fast and reliable internet is a must to keep your productivity high and stress levels low.

Those working from home, whether it’s for their own business or school, can rely on Globe’s At Home Prepaid Wifi for a fast and reliable connection powered by ultra-fast LTE. Made to be shareable with the entire family, it is also loadable with sulit promos, like HS199 with 30GB for 7 days.

3. Observe work-life balance

One of the advantages of working from home is you can do it anywhere you want, whether it’s on the couch, in bed, or on the dining table. However, it can be easy to blur the line where work ends and life begins.

While having an area you can come to in the morning and leave in the afternoon helps, knowing when to switch off work mode allows you to balance your life better. Once you’ve shut down your computer, unwind by lounging and streaming your favorite K-dramas or movies or playing games on the big screen.

