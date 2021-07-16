Shakira releases new single “Don’t Wait Up” alongside music video

Iconic Colombian singer-songwriter and multiple GRAMMY® and LATIN GRAMMY® winner Shakira is back with explosive new single “Don’t Wait Up” via Sony Music Latin/RCA Records. “Don’t Wait Up” is a liberating up-tempo anthem for the summer, an earworm you can’t help but dance to!

Of the exciting new track, Shakira said “I’m excited to share my new song Don’t Wait Up with everyone — the day we came up with this in the studio, I knew it would be perfect for summer and those nights where you just want to not think about tomorrow!”

Shakira also released a hot new video alongside the song which was shot in was shot in Tenerife, Spain.

The video was filmed on the isle of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, a popular tourist destination with stunning natural landscapes. The Colombian singer spent several days at Abama Resort Tenerife in the municipality of Guía de Isora, where she recorded some of the music video’s most memorable images.

“Don’t Wait Up” was co-written by Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, and the video was directed by Warren Fu.

Stay tuned for more new music from Shakira coming later this year!