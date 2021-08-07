Shangri-La Plaza keeps essentials open for ECQ

For the safety and protection of its community, Shangri-La Plaza is limiting its operations in compliance with government directives for the duration of the ECQ. With business hours from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, mall guests can continue to get their essentials at establishments including the supermarket, drugstores, convenience stores, banks, and health and wellness centers. Restaurants are also open for take-out and delivery.

Shangri-La Plaza remains committed to the health and safety of its mall workforce and guests. For the complete list of stores operating during ECQ and relevant information and updates, visit @shangrilaplazaofficial on Facebook and www.shangrila-plaza.com. Mall hours for ECQ, August 6 to 20, is 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

A number of Shang’s brands are also available online including Bally, Bata, Cinderella, Egghead, Esprit, Gap, Marks & Spencer, Moressi, Muji, Rustan’s Department Store, Titan, Warble, and Zara.

For inquiries, call 8-370-2597/98 or visit www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial. Follow the Shang on Instagram: @shangrilaplazaofficial.