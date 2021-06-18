Sharp AQUOS – Two Decades of Excellence, Quality, and Innovation

Sharp Philippines’ AQUOS LCD TV has entered its 20th anniversary. And what a better way to celebrate this momentous occasion than to launch a new series of 4K TVs? These upcoming LCD TVs remind us how much Sharp has innovated their products over two decades of providing quality entertainment products.

It felt just like yesterday, but 2001 was the pivoting point of Sharp when it turned its tube TVs into LCD TVs. Gone are the days when we had to hit the tube to get a clearer image; with the newest line-up from Sharp, all you have to do is power the device, sit back, and relax.

Sharp PH officially unveils a 70-inch 4K Smart Android TV with Google voice assistant and Google Duo for video call!

Since cinemas and theaters are still closed, it is a wise thing to invest in your home entertainment. A TV upgrade will definitely come in handy when you want to unwind with your loved ones after a tiring day at work. Who needs to go out for movies if you feast your eyes and ears on an immersive experience?

What are the top features of Sharp 4K SMART ANDROID TV 4T-C70CK3X?

Hunting for the best TV to buy this year? Look no further as Sharp is bringing a new 4K TV in the Philippines with a 70-inch display, Dolby Audio, Chromecast built-in, and more! It’s one of the company’s innovative televisions that are equipped with tons of features.

Let’s look at the highlights below:

Sleek and modern design

When it comes to TV sizes, we just have one tip for you: Go big or go home. This TV boasts 70-inch screen goodness so it’s like watching your favorite series and movies in your mini-cinema. Aside from that, it sports a minimalist design built with a super narrow bezel, making eyes focus more on the display.

Richer in details

The most obvious benefit of TVs with 4K resolutions is that their pictures have more detail and sharpness. After all, their 3840 x 2160 pixel counts equate to four times the resolution of the full HD pictures most of us are used to. Every hair on people’s heads, every leaf on every tree, every blade of grass on a football pitch, every star in the sky.

Coupled with Sharp’s AQUOS processor, viewing quality is enhanced to the optimal level. The manufacturer also emphasizes it can deliver outstanding picture quality because of X4 Master Engine Pro II. Basically, you’ve got an experience many describe as more like looking through a window than watching a TV.

Dual speakers with Dolby Audio support

Sound is important because of many things. It engages the audience, evokes emotional responses, emphasizes what’s on the screen, and is used to indicate mood. Thankfully, this 70-inch 4K Smart Android TV from Sharp is equipped with speakers with Dolby audio on both sides. As a result, you get crystal-clear sound effects with a surround-sound quality.

Thousands of useful apps from Google

Play Downloading all your favorite apps and games would be a smart way to maximize your television. By doing this, you can enjoy them on the big screen with easy access from your custom Android TV home screen. In addition to this, you can conveniently use this Sharp TV for video conferencing with teammates, family, or friends due to the inclusion of Google Duo.

Remote control with built-in voice assistant

How does Google Assistant provide you a smarter viewing experience? One way is by giving you quick access to your shows and other media. In searching for content, this feature is handy since you don’t need to look through all your streaming apps yourself.

Moreover, you can easily get answers on screen if you’re performing search on Google. You can also control other smart devices inside your home with this voice assistant.

These are just a few features that the Sharp 4K Smart Android TV 4T-C70CK3X boasts. Stay tuned for its local pricing and availability. For updates, you may follow Sharp Philippines on

Facebook and Instagram.

Father’s Day Exclusive Promo

In celebration of Father’s Day, Sharp offered an exclusive promo for all fathers. For every purchase of selected products, you’ll get a wide variety of freebies.