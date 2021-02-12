Sharp Philippines’ Entertainment Solutions comes bigger and better with their new TV and Audio Products

Over the years, TV and audio products have been evolving to meet the lifestyle demand of their consumers. Sharp Philippines, one of the leading technology innovators, has been introducing new products to the market with their goal of bringing convenience, protection, and lifestyle evolution to everyone — gearing towards being the best partner of every household.

Here are some of their TV and audio products that are perfect for the Filipino lifestyle:

LED TV

Modern TVs are beyond impressive, boasting their features for an exquisite and clear viewing experience. Sharp Philippines introduces four (4) TV products that offer exciting features like no other.

Powered by Google Assistant, these Sharp TVs are perfect for the modern Filipino lifestyle.

45” 2K Android TV (2T-C45CG1X) & 50” 2K Android TV (2T-C50CG1X)

These 2K AndroidTv have Sharp’s exclusive AQUOS technology that ensures the viewing quality experience.

One of its best features is the ability to control your TV, whether you’re tucking into your favorite Netflix series or watching a film you rented through Google Play. Of course, you can also download applications and install such as VODs, Games, and News.

Google Assistant comes built-in to your set directly, allowing you to give the voice assistant commands through your remote control. Just press the Assistant button on your remote to get started.

50” 4K Android TV (4T-C50CK1X), 60” 4K Android TV (4T-C60CK1X), 60” 4K Android TV (4T-C60CK2X)

Just like the 2K Android TVs above, 4T-C50CK1X, 4T-C60CK1X, and 4T-C60CK2X boast the Google Assistant feature that lets you play your favorite shows, songs, and movies and discover new ones.

You can also turn up the volume, pause, and turn off the TV – just with your voice. These models are equipped with Sharp’s proprietary X4 Master Engine that delivers an Ultra HD cinematic viewing experience.

4T-C50CK1X, 4T-C60CK1X, and 4T-C60CK2X has dual-band Wi-Fi receiver capable receive either of 2.4GHz and 5GHz wi-fi frequency. The built-in 5G receiver has a better and stable connection when watching your favorite movie via Netflix, online gaming, or even downloading.

Wireless Audio Speakers

Gone are the days when wired speakers took over the market. Now, wireless speakers are everywhere, whether they’re clip-on bike speakers or big soundbars. Luckily, Sharp Philippines offers wireless speakers that are perfect for both cozy and active lifestyle.

Bluetooth Portable Bike Speaker – GX-BP1(BK)

GX-BP1(BK) is the perfect rechargeable Bluetooth speaker choice for bikers, giving excellent music streaming while biking — whether you’re biking on the streets or long trails, you can use a little sound of music with you.

It is water and mud proof which makes it the best companion during your biking adventure.

Bluetooth Party Speaker

Filipinos love to party, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are left with no choice but to stay at home. While staying at home most of the time with your family, we can still enjoy party music with Sharp’s Bluetooth Party Speaker (PS-930). This will surely deliver that loud, pounding, rhythmic music for a better listening experience. This is portable enough to move easily from place to place and it has a flashing LED light on the speaker and a strobe light at the front and bottom.

You can also choose among the five preset EQ: flat, jazz, classic, pop, and rock. Wirelessly connect your smart device to stream audio content directly through the party speaker or use the two (2) USB input for music playback. Of course, you can also show off your karaoke skills with its two-microphone

inputs.