Sharp Philippines provides solutions for the rainy season

We are now in the middle of the year, which means more rainy days are coming. Apart from staying cozy inside your home, now more than ever is the time for you to know about how technology can help you to enjoy a safe and convenient household. So, how can Sharp Philippines make your rainy days much better?

We Filipinos are indeed familiar with the worries that come with the rainy season. Drying clothes can be challenging, the humidity swiftly changes, and the breakout of mosquitoes after every rainfall. However, there are ways in which we can have better preparation for this season.

The great thing is, Sharp Philippines came up with a range of brilliant and innovative home appliances. Sharp can help you be comfortable within the safety of your home. And with these products, any day of the wet season will just be another worry-free rainy day.

Here is a list of home appliances that will ease your life during the rainy season:

No Holes Tub Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The rainy season poses a problem in doing your laundry. The answer to this dilemma is to find a fully automatic washing machine that will last you a long time.

Sharp got you covered this rainy season as it offers an amazing range of washing machines, including fully automatic ones. The brand’s ULTRAWash top load washing machine series features an elegant and rust-proof body, waterproof LED display. It also has a lid damper that helps in slowly closing and avoiding damage to the tempered glass lid.

Moreover, it has ten washing modes: Normal, Spin, Wash, Rinse-Spin, Eco, Jeans, Soft, Baby, Tub. Also, the series comes with a preset timer to set the delay start time from 1 hour to 24 hours and automatically operates according to its selected program and specified time.

This washing machine is also designed to run even with low water pressure. Aside from that, it has an Air Dry Function that lessens the moisture content of the clothes after spin-drying. With its dual filter feature, it can be effective in preventing lint and other particles that can be left on clothes.

The Sharp ULTRAWASH washing machine series is available in five variant variants according to its load capacity:

ES-JN065A9 (GY) – 6.0kg

ES-JN075A9 (GY) – 7.0kg

ES-JN085A9 (GY) – 8.0kg

ES-JN095A9 (GY) – 9.0kg

ES-JN105A9 (GY) – 10.5kg

ES-JX105A9(GY) – 10.5kg (Inverter)

This JN ULTRAWASH Series is built with a durable plastic body that protects the inner body so no more fear of rust forming especially if your washing machine is placed outside your home.

Plasmacluster 2-in-1 Air Purifier with Dehumidifier (DW-E16FP-W)

During the rainy season, your home will likely be too humid. Having a high humidity environment creates excess moisture that leads to mold or rot. Indoor humidity can also cause respiratory problems, asthma, and allergy attacks.

Sharp better solution is to use a dehumidifier. A dehumidifier collects and removes excess moisture from the air. This Sharp air purifier and a humidifier in one also emit 7,000 ions per cubic meter. It can eliminate dust, odor, molds, and viruses with its three-step filtering system: Pre-Filter, Deodorizing Filter, and a true HEPA filter.

The Sharp Plasmacluster 2 in 1 Air Purifier Dehumidifying (DW-E16FP-W) is ideal for 24 sqm. room particularly bedrooms, living rooms, and condominiums.

Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher

It’s common knowledge that the rainy season is also the breeding season for mosquitoes and many other diseases. All of us need to take the necessary steps to prevent dengue and malaria for our family’s welfare. With this in mind, Sharp released a series of air purifiers, equipped with mosquito catchers.

Sharp Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher comes in three variants. The FP-JM30P-B is recommended for 23 sqm., the FP-JM40P-B is for 30 sqm. Meanwhile, FP-GM50E-B is suitable for 40 sqm. which is also equipped with HAZE mode. It is dangerous for humans due to the mixing of various chemicals like a vehicle or industrial smoke. HAZE mode releases high-density Plasmacluster ions and discharges strong airflow for 60 minutes. This innovative home device captures mosquitoes with its 5 unique and effective catching mechanisms. It entices the mosquito with its black exterior and UV light inside. It also has an ideal entrance size to attract flying insects plus the powerful airflow that can suck them. Lastly, the glue sheet inside where mosquitoes will stick on it.

Sharp Plasmacluster with, this mosquito catcher has interesting features like built-in dust and odor sensors, on/off Plasmacluster Ion modes, and inverter operation.